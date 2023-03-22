Things to do in Chicago March 23-29: The Mix

Theater
- Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s “The Book of Mormon” returns for a multi-week run. The irreverent musical comedy follows two Mormon missionaries as they attempt to enlighten the citizens of a remote village in Uganda. From March 28-April 16 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $45-$110. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- The Lyric Opera presents “Proximity,” a trio of new American operas that confront issues affecting modern society: Daniel Bernard Roumain and Anna Deavere Smith’s “The Walkers,” Caroline Shaw and Jocelyn Clarke’s “Four Portraits” and John Luther Adams and John Haines’ “Night.” Yuval Sharon directs. From March 24-April 8 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $40+. Visit lyricopera.org.
- Rivendell Theatre stages the world premiere of Tuckie White’s “Motherhouse,” a darkly comic play about a young woman who enlists the help of her four aunts to write a eulogy for her recently deceased mother. Azar Kazami directs. From March 24-May 6 at Rivendell Theatre, 5775 N. Ridge. Tickets: $39. Visit rivendelltheatre.org.
- Chicago Opera Theater presents the world premiere of “The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turing,” Justin F. Chen and David Simpatico’s semi-biographical and sci-fi-infused retelling of the life and contested death of the acclaimed British computer scientist. At 7:30 p.m. March 23 and 3 p.m. March 25 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $50. Visit chicagooperatheater.org.
- Jacqueline Goldfinger’s “Babel” is a dark comedy, set in the not-so-distant future, where two couples try to get pregnant in a world in which eugenics is the reality. Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary directs. From March 23-April 30 at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $40. Visit redtwist.org.
- Hell in a Handbag Productions presents Greg Moss and Pig Iron’s “I Promised Myself to Live Faster,” an intergalactic queer extravaganza featuring closeted extraterrestrials, high-stakes pursuits and nuns from outer space. JD Caudill directs. From March 23-April 30 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $42. Visit handbagproductions.org.
- Idle Muse Theatre stages “The Last Queen of Camelot,” Evan Jackson’s reimagining of the classic Camelot story in which Queen Guinevere and Morgan Le Fay struggle to control their own destinies. Jackson directs. From March 23-April 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa. Tickets: $20. Visit idlemuse.org.
- Director’s Haven 6 features emerging directors helming fully staged short plays: Arti Ishak directs Paul Michael Thomson’s “Same Sects!,” Megan Philippi directs Caryl Churchill’s “Not Not Not Not Not Enough Oxygen” and Joel Willison directs Cris Eli Blak’s “Laments of a Brown Bird Summer.” From March 29-April 12 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit havenchi.org.
Dance
- Hubbard Street Dance Chicago presents a spring program featuring the world premiere of Thang Dao’s “Nevermore,” Lar Lubovitch’s “Coltrane’s Favorite Things,” Kyle Abraham’s “Show Pony,” Aszure Barton’s “BUSK,” Hope Boykin’s “on a PATH,” Spenser Theberge’s “Ne Me Quitte Pas” and Osnel Delgado’s “The Windless Hold.” From March 23-April 2 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Tickets: $15-$95. Visit mcachicago.org.
- Center Stage at Ruth Page features performances by in-residence companies including Giordano Dance Chicago, Hedwig Dances, Porchlight Music Theatre, Chicago Dance Crash, Ensemble Espanol, Chicago Repertory Ballet, DanceWorks Chicago, Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company and more. At 7:30 p.m. March 24-25 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $ 25, $40 for both nights. Visit ruthpage.org.
- Flock, the company founded by former Hubbard Street dancers Florian Lochner and Alice Klock, performs “Somewhere Between,” a piece that explores myths and childhood stories, unpacking how memory and imagination play into our reality. At 7:30 p.m. March 23-25 at Dance Center of Columbia College, 1306 S. Michigan. Tickets: $10-$30. Visit dance.colum.edu.
- Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project presents a celebration of Black dance in Chicago. Performers include Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center & Hiplet Ballerinas, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Forward Momentum Chicago, Joel Hall Dancers, Najwa Dance Corps, Muntu Dance Theatre, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Move Me Soul, Praize Productions and The Era Footwork Collective. At 7 p.m. March 25 and 6 p.m. March 26 with a youth performance at 2 p.m. March 26 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $10, $25. Visit tickets.uchicago.edu.
Music
- Wilco kicks off its spring tour with a three-night Chicago residency. There will be no repeats at each performance, so expect a wide array of tunes from Wilco’s vast songbook, including the latest release “Cruel Country.” Horsegirl opens at 7:30 p.m. March 23-26 at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $65-$125. Visit jamusa.com.
- Rock trio Yo La Tengo — Ira Kaplan, James McNew and Georgia Hubley — recently released its 16th studio album, “This Stupid World,” which continues the band’s nearly four decades as one of indie rock’s most steadfast contributors. At 8 p.m. March 24 at Metro, 3730 N. Clark. Tickets: $35. Visit jamusa.com.
- Artists Lounge Live presents country singer-actress Katie Deal in a concert celebrating the music of beloved American icon Dolly Parton. Includes hits such as “Here You Come Again,” “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5” and “Jolene.” At 7:30 p.m. March 25 and 1 p.m. March 26 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $55. Visit marriotttheatre.com.
- The Shedd Aquarium presents Ritmo Del Mar, an adult after-hours event with an aquatic backdrop. Admission ($14.95-$39.95) includes all aquarium exhibits and entertainment featuring music by Projecto 7 and Carpacho y Su Super Combo. Food and beverages available for purchase. From 7-11 p.m. March 25 at Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Visit sheddaquarium.org.
Museums
- “Diaspora Stories: Selections from the CCH Pounder Collection” features pieces from the actor’s extensive collection including works by Kehinde Wiley, Patricia Renee Thomas, Reginald Jackson, Robert Pruitt, Greg Breda, Ebony G. Patterson, Mickalene Thomas and many others. To July 16 at DuSable Black History Museum, 740 E. 56th Place. Admission: $5-$14.50. Visit dusablemuseum.org.
Family Fun
- Greek Heritage Parade and other activities in Greektown celebrate the anniversary of Greek independence. Expect colorful traditional costumes as well as music and dance performances. At 2 p.m. March 26 on Halsted from Madison to Van Buren. Visit greektownchicago.org.
- “Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite” features characters from the children’s series in an interactive stage show which features the pups facing new challenges and solving them with help from the audience. At 10 a.m., 2 and 5:30 p.m. March 25-26 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $25+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- National Geographic Live’s “How to Clone a Mammoth” features evolutionary biologist Dr. Beth Shapiro, who explores the technical challenges, ethical considerations and potential benefits of the controversial science of de-extinction. At 2 p.m. March 26 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $25, $48. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
