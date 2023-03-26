Horoscope for Sunday, March 26, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You feel a bit restless, which is why you want to meet new faces, see new places and explore new ideas. Can you take a short trip? Explore your neighborhood. You might have to deal with changing dynamics at home, due to visiting guests, renovations or home improvements.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your focus is on finances and possessions. It’s also a good day to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself, especially because in the next six weeks, you will be more direct in all your communications, which is why others will sit up and listen to you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign, which will heighten your emotions. However, it will also slightly improve your good luck. (Ask the universe for a favor!) You will start to work hard for your money now because you have plans to spend it!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Fiery Mars is now in your sign for six weeks, which will give you energy and vigor. (Happens once every two years.) Because you want to show the world what you can do, you will project yourself with more force! This means you will likely get the upper hand.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day for a heart-to-heart talk with a friend, probably a female acquaintance. Relations with authority figures are excellent because Venus is at the top of your chart. Meanwhile, in the next few weeks, be aware. If you think something fishy is going on, it is.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will start to be more aggressive, even competitive, with friends and groups you deal with. Meanwhile, people notice you more than usual. In fact, they seem to know personal details about your private life. Personally, you want to travel and explore!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your ambition will be aroused in the next six weeks, which means you are determined to accomplish as much as possible. Meanwhile, you want to do something different! You want to break free of your daily routine because you want adventure and a chance to experience something new. Yes!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your interest in creative, intellectual work will increase in the next few weeks. You might also find you have to defend your beliefs. Basically, you are concentrating more energy on doing something to expand your mind. Some of you might be more involved with the law courts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Good news! During the last several months, issues with partners and close friends have been a bit testy. You might have felt irritated with those who are close to you. You’ll be happy to hear this irritation will diminish - starting today. That’s why you can expect your relationships to improve.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Home and family are your focus now, especially family conversations and repairs. This is also a playful time. Nevertheless, you have a strong desire to get better organized. (This is a smart thing for you to do because change is coming on the wind.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your busy pace continues! You also have a strong desire to redecorate or make where you live more attractive. This is a playful, fun-loving day. Enjoy socializing with others. You might like to invite someone home to see the changes you’ve made recently.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Money and possessions continue to be your primary focus. Fortunately, relations with others are smooth now because you are charming and diplomatic. In part, this is because you appreciate your surroundings and you feel content and optimistic. You’re happy to cocoon at home.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Steven Tyler (1948) shares your birthday. You appear to be easygoing and casual; however, you are actually intense and determined. You are honest, courageous and love to explore new situations. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of what is no longer relevant in your life. Lighten up!

