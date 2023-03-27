Horoscope for Monday, March 27, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 8:15 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you feel like an action hero because you’re full of energy and the power of positive thinking. Oh yes, you feel you can do anything! (Well, almost.) Great day for a short trip. It’s also a fantastic day for those in sales, marketing, teaching and acting because your words are like gold! Don’t hesitate to go after what you want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Trust your ability to negotiate deals behind the scenes. Research will pay off. Whatever you do might boost your income now or in the future. You might spontaneously socialize today! (Be smart and dress well so you’re ready to go anywhere.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a wonderful day for you! The moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which is lined up with your ruler Mercury. Too much techno talk? Trust me that this is a great day to schmooze with friends and groups because everyone will love your optimistic take on things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Conversations with bosses, parents and VIPs will go well because people are charged up and optimistic. Those in authority will be impressed with your big ideas and enthusiasm. “Alice, this is probably the biggest thing I ever got into!” “Ralph, the biggest thing you ever got into was your pants.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be excited about ambitious travel plans. Meanwhile, many of you can successfully explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law because your timing is perfect. In fact, an unexpected flirtation with a boss might take place.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way today. This is also an excellent day for important financial negotiations, especially about shared property, fundraising, insurance issues and estates. It’s an excellent day to ask for a loan or a mortgage.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others — partners, close friends and members of the general public. People want to hear what you have to say because you’re enthusiastic — and enthusiasm is contagious! Furthermore, Mars at the top of your chart is arousing your ambition.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a productive day for you because you are enthusiastic about something. In turn, your upbeat attitude will encourage coworkers to help you or go along with your ideas. Meanwhile, you feel courageous enough to endorse big plans and set the bar high. It’s a win-win situation! Work-related travel is likely for many.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Business and activity related to the entertainment world, show business, the video game industry, professional sports and the education of children will flourish today because people are excited about ambitious, creative ideas. Enjoy social outings! Accept invitations to party.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Everything to do with your home and family scene is blessed today. By extension, issues related to real estate are also blessed and potentially profitable. Good day to explore real-estate opportunities. This is also an excellent day to entertain at home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because you’re in a positive frame of mind today, you are willing to entertain big ideas. You won’t hesitate to persuade others to your way of thinking. “To infinity and beyond!” Stock the fridge because you might spontaneously entertain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A wonderful day for business and commerce, in large measure because you have big money-making ideas! Home-based businesses in particular will flourish. Be open to the possibility of real estate expansion as well as dealing with foreign interests.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey (1969) shares your birthday. People are attracted to you because you are individualistic and likable. You are committed to whatever you do. This year is the first year of a new cycle for you, which will bring new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities!

