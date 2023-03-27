The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023

CTA worker charged with beating man found dead at downtown subway station

The victim of the attack, a 54-year-old man who has not been identified, was found unconscious early Saturday on a stairwell landing at the station, police said.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE CTA worker charged with beating man found dead at downtown subway station
merlin_95642556.jpg

People exit a Blue Line train at the CTA’s Clark/Lake station in the Loop, Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A CTA worker was charged Monday with beating a man who was found dead this weekend at a downtown subway station.

Emmett Richardson, 39, faces felony counts of aggravated battery in connection to the attack early Saturday at the LaSalle Street Blue Line station at 150 W. Congress Parkway, police said in a release.

The victim of the attack, a 54-year-old man who has not been identified, was found unconscious about 4 a.m. on a stairwell landing at the station, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead. 

Results of an autopsy conducted Sunday were still pending, according to Brittany Hill, a spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The ultimate determination could warrant additional charges.

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said Richardson “has been removed from service without pay pending further investigation and disciplinary action,” calling his actions “absolutely reprehensible.”

“I am appalled by this person’s behavior, which not only is completely contrary to CTA policies but also showed a stunning lack of humanity,” Carter said in a statement. “His actions are an insult to the thousands of hardworking and dedicated men and women who serve CTA customers every day.”

Carter said the transit agency is assisting the police investigation.

Richardson was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood, where he lives. He’s expected in bond court on Tuesday, police said.

Next Up In News
Johnson promises he won’t cut ‘one penny’ from CPD
Battle of the Scotts: Two rivals share last name, some ideas in West Side’s 24th Ward run-off race
Is Michelangelo’s David pornography? Italians invite Florida parents to visit statue in person
ComEd had to earn Madigan’s favor for legislative success, fed star witness says
3 children, 3 adults fatally shot at Nashville grade school
Pardon sought for Black Illinois man executed in 1908
The Latest
Yoan Moncada. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada’s status uncertain for Opening Day
Moncada has low back soreness
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who’s running for mayor of Chicago, shown during a news conference at the Plaza of the Americas on Feb. 13, 2023.
Elections
Johnson promises he won’t cut ‘one penny’ from CPD
On $800 million in tax increases to pay for an array of new social programs, he told the City Club of Chicago, “I’m ready and willing to negotiate the details.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Ald. Monique Scott (24th) (left) and challenger Creative Scott (right) outside their campaign offices on the West Side last month.
News
Battle of the Scotts: Two rivals share last name, some ideas in West Side’s 24th Ward run-off race
Ald. Monique Scott, who was appointed to the role less than a year ago, is facing Creative Scott, a small business owner and political outsider. While their histories differ, the two candidates share more than just the same last name.
By Sophie Sherry
 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left) and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speak during a press conference in front of Michelangelo’s David statue in Florence, Italy, on Jan. 23, 2015. The statue, a Renaissance masterpiece, is at the center of a&nbsp;charter school art class controversy in Florida.&nbsp;
Art
Is Michelangelo’s David pornography? Italians invite Florida parents to visit statue in person
The board of the Tallahassee Classical School pressured Principal Hope Carrasquilla to resign last week after an image of the David was shown to a sixth-grade art class.
By Nicole Winfield | Associated Press and Terry Spencer | Associated Press
 
Blackhawks foward Mike Hardman battles for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks still ‘trying to get better’ as season winds down and last-place race heats up
The Hawks have dropped into a nearly dead heat with the Sharks and Blue Jackets for last place in the NHL — and the best draft-lottery odds — with nine games to go. But the coaches and players still believe they have things to prove during the stretch run.
By Ben Pope
 