3 seriously injured in crash in Gresham, SUV driver in custody

A 2-year-old boy was among three people seriously injured when a driver ran a red light and struck two vehicles and a pole in Gresham on the South Side.

About 3:05 p.m., a red SUV was going west on 87th Street when it ran a red light, struck two vehicles on Vincennes Avenue and struck a pole, Chicago police said.

The boy, who was in the SUV, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Two women, who were also passengers in the SUV, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles that were struck weren’t hospitalized, officials said.

The driver of the SUV, who police say ran a red light, was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered in the vehicle.