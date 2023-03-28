Horoscope for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Moon Alert

After 5:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a day for important family discussions. It’s also a great day to make domestic improvements and discuss long-range plans that affect family members, the home and possibly real estate. Listen to the advice of someone older because their experience might be an important help right now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have wonderful chances to learn and study today. Likewise, you can teach others or share your ideas because you will be persuasive and convincing. This is because your mind is open and clear. You can also use this talent to discuss plans and ask others about their goals. They’ll be glad you inquired.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ability to negotiate financial matters is excellent. In particular, bosses and people in authority (including parents) will be impressed with what you have to say. Why not get others on board with your ideas, because this will give you strength in numbers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign lined up with fiery Mars, which might create strong feelings and outbursts of energy (even anger). Therefore, tread carefully. Nevertheless, you can also deal successfully with foreign interests, teachers, plus those in the legal or medical profession. Stay focused on your objective.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re keen about travel plans. Likewise, you’re just as enthusiastic about publishing ideas or something related to higher education, medicine and the law. Meanwhile, something going on behind the scenes might affect shared property, inheritances or insurance matters. Fortunately, everything looks solid.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will work well with others today, especially in a competitive way. Someone older, perhaps a teacher or an adviser, might have good instructions or information for you. This is also an excellent day to negotiate financial issues about shared property, wills and such. You will be favored.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People in authority are impressed with your determination today. In one way, you are charming and sociable, especially dealing with the public; however, in another way, you mean business. This is why you will ask for what you want in clear terms.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have the energy to study and learn new things today. You might also explore or learn more about the medical or legal profession. This is a good day to negotiate publishing rights or anything to do with higher education. Work-related travel is also likely for many of you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re prepared to fight for your own best interests today, which you will be able to do so with skill and success because you’ve done your homework. An older family member might endorse your ideas. Meanwhile, relations with kids and romantic interests are fun-loving and playful!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with partners and close friends. Family discussions will go well because people are hopeful and optimistic about what can be achieved. Therefore, give someone close to you a lot of room to give their input as well. Great day for romance, especially love at first sight.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In your job today, you’ll be focused and determined. Others might use this same one-pointed perseverance to deal with health issues or a pet. Whatever you do might involve a money-saving approach to something. Stock the fridge because there’s a strong chance you will suddenly entertain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good day to teach children or young minds new information or ways to encourage self-discipline in sports, the performing arts or any educational discipline. Meanwhile, your money-making ideas are definitely worth your attention!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Dianne Wiest (1948) shares your birthday. Your work is important to you, as is the affection of others. You are a caring person, who is personally independent. This is a slower-paced year that will allow you to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your needs and what brings you happiness, especially in relationships.

