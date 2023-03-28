Menu planner: Apple fennel remoulade a tasty complement to your meal

Apple fennel remoulade

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: none

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons rinsed capers plus 1 tablespoon brine

1 fennel bulb

4 celery ribs, sliced thinly on bias

1 apple, cored and cut into 2-inch matchsticks

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon fennel fronds, minced

Whisk mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and brine together in a large bowl. Halve fennel bulb; core and slice thinly crosswise. Add fennel bulb, celery, apple and capers to bowl; toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with fronds and serve. (Adapted from “Modern Bistro,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 47 calories, 1 gram protein, 1 gram fat (14% calories from fat), no saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 195 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Chickpea stew

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 (15 1/2-ounce) cans reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oil in a large saucepan on medium. Add onion and cook 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in tomatoes, sugar, curry powder, salt, turmeric and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 8 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chickpeas and garam masala; cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle each serving with cilantro.

Per serving: 313 calories, 14 grams protein, 5 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 49 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 316 milligrams sodium, 11 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Honey-and-spice-glazed pork chops

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

4 (4-ounce) boneless center-cut loin pork chops (1/2 inch thick)

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

In a medium bowl, combine honey, mustard, ginger, cinnamon and cloves; mix well and set aside. Heat a large nonstick, skillet on medium-high heat. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper; cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Reduce heat to medium-low; add honey mixture. Cook 5 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees, turning chops once. Serve chops with sauce.

Per serving: 198 calories, 19 grams protein, 6 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 19 grams carbohydrate, 57 milligrams cholesterol, 433 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Baked ziti-beef casserole.

This treat is just right for kids: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Coat an 8-by-8-by-2-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large, nonstick skillet, cook 1/2 pound lean ground beef and 1 small chopped sweet onion (such as Vidalia) on medium for 6 minutes or until beef is no longer pink; drain. Add 1 chopped medium zucchini; cook 2 minutes. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano and coarse salt and pepper to taste; bring to a boil. Toss with 8 ounces cooked ziti pasta. Spoon into baking dish; cover with foil and bake 20 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with 3/4 cup part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5 more minutes or until cheese melts.

Spaghetti with parsley and cheese

Pasta is a low-cost meal and easy to prepare. Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, combine 5 minced cloves garlic and 1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high for 1 minute. Add the parsley-garlic mixture. Stir well to combine with the oil; remove skillet from heat. Add cooked pasta to skillet; toss well to coat. Add 1/4 cup freshly grated Romano cheese, plus coarse salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat.

Southwestern chicken melts

In a medium bowl, mix together 4 to 5 ounces (half a package) Southwestern-flavored cooked sliced chicken breast, 1/4 cup salsa and 2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise. Spoon mixture onto 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas; top each with 2 slices tomato and 1/4 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese. Broil 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with canned chili beans and guacamole.