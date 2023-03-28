The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Menu planner: Apple fennel remoulade a tasty complement to your meal

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Apple fennel remoulade.

Carl Tremblay/America’s Test Kitchen

Apple fennel remoulade

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: none

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons rinsed capers plus 1 tablespoon brine

1 fennel bulb

4 celery ribs, sliced thinly on bias

1 apple, cored and cut into 2-inch matchsticks

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon fennel fronds, minced

Whisk mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and brine together in a large bowl. Halve fennel bulb; core and slice thinly crosswise. Add fennel bulb, celery, apple and capers to bowl; toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with fronds and serve. (Adapted from “Modern Bistro,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 47 calories, 1 gram protein, 1 gram fat (14% calories from fat), no saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 195 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Chickpea stew

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 (15 1/2-ounce) cans reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oil in a large saucepan on medium. Add onion and cook 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in tomatoes, sugar, curry powder, salt, turmeric and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 8 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chickpeas and garam masala; cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle each serving with cilantro.

Per serving: 313 calories, 14 grams protein, 5 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 49 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 316 milligrams sodium, 11 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Honey-and-spice-glazed pork chops

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

4 (4-ounce) boneless center-cut loin pork chops (1/2 inch thick)

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

In a medium bowl, combine honey, mustard, ginger, cinnamon and cloves; mix well and set aside. Heat a large nonstick, skillet on medium-high heat. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper; cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Reduce heat to medium-low; add honey mixture. Cook 5 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees, turning chops once. Serve chops with sauce.

Per serving: 198 calories, 19 grams protein, 6 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 19 grams carbohydrate, 57 milligrams cholesterol, 433 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Baked ziti-beef casserole.

This treat is just right for kids: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Coat an 8-by-8-by-2-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large, nonstick skillet, cook 1/2 pound lean ground beef and 1 small chopped sweet onion (such as Vidalia) on medium for 6 minutes or until beef is no longer pink; drain. Add 1 chopped medium zucchini; cook 2 minutes. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano and coarse salt and pepper to taste; bring to a boil. Toss with 8 ounces cooked ziti pasta. Spoon into baking dish; cover with foil and bake 20 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with 3/4 cup part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5 more minutes or until cheese melts.

Spaghetti with parsley and cheese

Pasta is a low-cost meal and easy to prepare. Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, combine 5 minced cloves garlic and 1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high for 1 minute. Add the parsley-garlic mixture. Stir well to combine with the oil; remove skillet from heat. Add cooked pasta to skillet; toss well to coat. Add 1/4 cup freshly grated Romano cheese, plus coarse salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat.

Southwestern chicken melts

In a medium bowl, mix together 4 to 5 ounces (half a package) Southwestern-flavored cooked sliced chicken breast, 1/4 cup salsa and 2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise. Spoon mixture onto 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas; top each with 2 slices tomato and 1/4 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese. Broil 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with canned chili beans and guacamole.

