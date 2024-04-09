The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Roasted leg of lamb benefits from butterflying technique

Once spread out in the oven or on a grill, there is a greater surface area exposed to the heat or fire, guaranteeing brown and crispy cooking.

 
SHARE Roasted leg of lamb benefits from butterflying technique
Butterflied Leg of Lamb With Yogurt Mint Sauce

Marinated and butterflied, this leg of lamb is sure to please meat lovers.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

This simple yet elegant lamb recipe is a wonderful way to ease into spring.

The lamb is butterflied, a method that prepares meat for easy roasting or grilling. Butterflying involves making small cuts in the flesh of the meat and opening it up, a bit like a book, into a wider, flatter piece of meat. Since it will be slightly irregular in thickness, it ensures a cut of meat for everyone's taste, whether rare or more well-cooked, while it also reduces the overall cooking time.

Not only that, but once spread out, there is a greater surface area exposed to the heat or fire, guaranteeing brown and crispy cooking. And who doesn't like the crispy bits?

Begin marinating the meat the night before to tenderize and drive in flavor. This will also lighten your workload before the meal. Serve with any collected juices and, if you like, a sauce on the side, such as the minty yogurt sauce below.

This recipe specifies oven roasting. If you prefer to grill, then sear the lamb over direct medium heat, fat side down first, then flip. Once evenly browned on both sides, continue to grill the meat, fat side up, over indirect heat until it reaches your desired temperature.

Butterflied Leg of Lamb With Yogurt Mint Sauce

Yield: Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

Lamb:

  • 1 boneless leg of lamb, about 3 1/2 pounds, butterflied, trimmed of excess fat
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced or pushed through a press
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

Yogurt Sauce:

  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced or pushed through a press
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Dash of hot sauce, such as Sriracha, or more to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Evenly season the lamb with the salt and black pepper.

2. Combine the remaining ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Smear the mixture all over the lamb and in any folds or crevices.

3. Cover the meat with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or preferably overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before roasting.

4. Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

5. Place the lamb in a roasting pan. Roast in the oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat reaches 125 to 130 degrees for medium-rare, about 40 minutes, depending on the thickness of the lamb (the internal temperature will increase slightly while resting).

6. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

7. While the lamb is roasting, combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl.

8. Carve the lamb in thick slices. Serve with the yogurt sauce.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood, More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

Next Up In News
Rideshare customer fatally shot in Englewood
FDA panel reviewing Abbott heart device included 10 doctors with financial ties to the north suburban health giant
Clashes break out on West Side after release of Dexter Reed shooting footage
Fundraiser aims to help family of Marine vet struck, killed changing tire on I-55
Second man dies days after Pullman shooting
Where to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the Chicago area
The Latest
Rowan Beaird set her first novel, "The Divorcées," at a mid-century ranch for women seeking to end their marriages.
Books
Chicago author’s debut novel luxuriates in westerns, cowboys and the thrill of divorce
With “The Divorcées,” Rowan Beaird taps into the alienation she felt growing up in Northfield.
By Elly Fishman | For WBEZ
 
Former police partners (Vincent Cassel, left, and Samuel L. Jackson) reunite to stop a killing spree in Scotland in "Damaged."
Movies and TV
Brooding noir ‘Damaged’ takes cop from Lake Shore Drive to lochs of Scotland
Samuel L. Jackson commands the screen again as Chicago detective investigating serial murders in Edinburgh.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres
Cubs
Christopher Morel’s first career grand slam powers Cubs over Padres
The Cubs evened the series with a 5-1 win on Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 10, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Andreas Athanasiou
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou nearing end of brief, disappointing season with one goal in hand
Athanasiou finally found the net Saturday, but he hasn’t been as productive in the few games for which he has been healthy. That he signed a two-year contract last summer works out well for him, though.
By Ben Pope
 