The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 3, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso’s shooting death is a tragic reminder of city’s gun violence

The officer was able to return fire in spite of his wounds, striking the suspect in the head as children playing at a nearby school ran for cover. The suspect, now charged with first-degree murder and several other offenses, had a brush with the law before.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso’s shooting death is a tragic reminder of city’s gun violence
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

Chicago Police Department

It is nothing less than unacceptable when a Chicago police officer is gunned down in the line of duty, doing the dangerous job that is expected of him.

The somber realities of the job, including the possibility of being shot to death, lurk in the back of every officer’s mind when he or she clocks in to patrol our streets — where the easy availability of deadly weapons keeps proliferating.

Yet, even when the possibility of danger exists, we’re taken aback as a city when an officer is killed. 

Chicago is crestfallen once again after the murder of 32-year-old Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso in an exchange of gunfire with a teenager in Gage Park on Thursday. Our condolences go out to his family, his friends and the entire Chicago Police Department, who lost a young officer only a few years into his career.

Editorial

Editorial

Vasquez-Lasso had been responding to a call of a woman being chased by a man with a gun when he was shot by the armed 18-year-old he and his colleagues had been pursuing late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. 

Vasquez-Lasso was able to return fire in spite of his wounds, striking the suspect, Steven Montano, in the head. That outcome could have been avoided, too, if the officers hadn’t been pummeled with bullets in the first place.

As well, think of the children playing at a nearby school, who had to run for cover to avoid being hit. Exposure to gun violence is no way for kids to live.

The suspect, now charged with first-degree murder and several other offenses, had a brush with the law before. Montano was arrested last summer on a misdemeanor that was eventually dropped. But the circumstances of his arrest also indicate how pervasive crime and gun violence have become: He was near two handguns and ran from a stolen Honda Accord used in a shooting.

Following the death of Ella French, the last Chicago police officer shot and killed in the line of duty, we made the point that that no one is safe when a person disregards and disrespects the authority of those who wear a uniform and badge.

Policing reform is needed. But none of us can lose sight of the fact that there are officers who sincerely want to do their jobs the right way.

Vasquez-Lasso — officer, husband, father — and his fellow fallen officers made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our streets safe from the same violence that cut his life short. 

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Setting the agenda for the next mayor
States must work together to end HIV epidemic. Illinois is leading the way.
Chicago: Pencil in voting on your Tuesday to-do list
There’s a lot at stake for Chicago. Vote
Turning over unseen Jan. 6 video to Fox host Tucker Carlson is asking for trouble
Why we are not endorsing
The Latest
Stella Mikhail&nbsp;and Oprah Winfrey
Obituaries
Stella Mikhail did guest makeup on Oprah show, affected lives with her brush
“When she looked at a client, she just kind of went into a zone and picked up a brush,” her sister said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Whales adorn a mural artist Eddaviel painted in 2019 on a Lake Barrington business that sells water-purification systems.
Murals and Mosaics
Whale mural at Lake Barrington business is artist Eddaviel’s statement on the environment
It’s “an exploration of the duality of life” and how “life is connected to water,” says the artist, who splits his time between Chicago and the Dominican Republic.
By Sun-Times staff
 
iLe_album_announce_photo__credit_Eric_Rojas_.jpg
La Voz Chicago
iLe trae su ‘Nacarile’ en el Día Internacional de la Mujer
La cantautora puertorriqueña regresa a Chicago, esta vez para presentar su tercer álbum de estudio.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Alan Gillman works his Ace Hardware store at 2118 N. Milwaukee Ave. He is closing his family business after a 75-year run.
Business
Gillman’s Ace Hardware to close after 75 years in Logan Square
“I’m still walking through this kind of numb. It really hasn’t hit home,” says owner Alan Gillman, 64, who’s been holding a liquidation sale since January.
By David Struett
 
The 2023 Citywide Spelling Bee Championship winner Steven Jiang holds his trophy after the spelling bee at Robert Lindblom Math &amp; Science Academy at 6130 S. Wolcott Ave on the South Side, Thursday, March 2, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Education
CPS eighth grader Steven Jiang buzzes to victory in citywide spelling bee
Jiang, 13, outlasted 47 competitors to correctly spell “saturnine” and win this year’s contest. He advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
By Ilana Arougheti
 