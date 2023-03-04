Horoscope for Saturday, March 4, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Stay light on your feet so that you can accept last-minute invitations or sudden changes to a social schedule. This includes sports events. However, take note: This is also a mildly accident-prone day for your kids and sports, so be vigilant.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a friendly, upbeat, exciting day! Enjoy hanging out with familiar contacts as well as members of groups and organizations. Nevertheless, your home routine or family scene will be interrupted by something unexpected. Tread carefully.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will enjoy schmoozing because you’re interested to engage and interact with people, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. You have clever ideas and surprising news that you want to share. However, this is also an accident-prone day for your sign, both verbally and physically. Take note.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something to do with your financial scene or your possessions might catch you off guard. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Be smart and guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage because something unexpected could affect your assets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fun-loving, upbeat day because the moon is in your sign dancing with Venus. This means travel for pleasure and discussions with others about lofty topics will please you! However, the moon is also at odds with unpredictable Uranus, which means you might be busted. Avoid conflict with authority.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Remember that you need more rest. Cut yourself some slack and get more sleep. Meanwhile, this might be a restless day for you although it could be financially beneficial for you as well because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. Travel is unreliable.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re keen to work hard, and likewise, you’re equally keen to improve your health. This is a good day to have a heart-to-heart conversation with a female friend or partner. However, unexpected news about banking, shared property or inheritances might surprise you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! Accept invitations to party! Actually, people see you as a very social being. Nevertheless, relations with a partner or close friend might create an unexpected curveball for you. Stay light on your feet so that you can see what’s coming before it arrives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great day to party. In particular, you will enjoy entertaining at home. Because some of you have home repair projects on the go, a friend might even help you, if you buy the beer and pizza. Meanwhile, travel plans appeal! (But something might interrupt them today.) It’s a tricky day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your busy, fast pace continues, which is why you will enjoy learning and studying as well as sharing your ideas with others. Stock the fridge because you might spontaneously entertain at home. Someone might drop by. Financial support for your kids or a social situation might hit a snag.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your best option today is to cooperate with others, especially about financial matters. Day-to-day conversations will be smooth and friendly; nevertheless, an interruption to your home scene or a partnership is also likely. Be mindful of what you say to others. Beware the dangers of foot-in-mouth disease.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re full of energy and eager to talk to others! Financial matters are favorable, and you might boost your income today. Nevertheless, something to do with your daily routine will be interrupted. Guard against accidents while walking, jogging, driving or cycling. Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid later regrets.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Captain Underpants author Dav Pilkey (1966) shares your birthday. You appear self-contained and independent. Nevertheless, it’s important to reach out and establish connections with others. This year is a time of change. Be flexible. Let go of whatever impedes your progress and growth. Seek out new opportunities, especially chances to travel or expand your education.