The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Man dies weeks after shooting in East Garfield Park

Makel Polk, 23, was shot in the upper back on Feb. 17, 2023.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies weeks after shooting in East Garfield Park
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.

File Photo

A man has died weeks after he was shot in East Garfield Park.

Makel Polk, 23, was shot in the upper back just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the 700 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning, the medical examiner said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
Gallows humor? Accused cop killers say some email between police bosses raises red flags
2 assistant state’s attorneys charged in botched prosecution of Jackie Wilson
Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source
Firefighter performs CPR on wife after rushing to a blaze at his NW Side home where their 3 children were also seriously hurt
Man wounded in shooting on CTA bus in Chatham
Harry and Meghan’s daughter christened, will use royal title
The Latest
A man was stabbed following an argument Sept. 2, 2022, near a CTA Green Line station.
Man killed in South Shore double shooting
Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition. One of the men was later pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Maxine Hooks, mother of slain Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis, and Lewis’ fiancee, Tamara Latrice Tucker, are shown at Lewis’ funeral at United Missionary Baptist Church, 4242 W. Roosevelt Road, on Jan. 5, 2012.
Crime
Gallows humor? Accused cop killers say some email between police bosses raises red flags
CPD gang investigation supervisors exchanged the emails the day after a suspect in Officer Clifton Lewis’s murder was stabbed.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ Chicago
 
Kahleah Copper and the Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky will help open ESPN/ABC’s 2023 season coverage of WNBA
The Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jackie Wilson, center, flanked by his attorneys Flint Taylor, left, and Elliot Slosar, right, in October 2020 after his murder and robbery charges were dropped.
Crime
2 assistant state’s attorneys charged in botched prosecution of Jackie Wilson
Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat are accused of lying about Trutenko’s relationship with a key witness against Jackie Wilson, who was on trial for the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_84923346.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Fate of Taste in question thanks to busy summer in Grant Park, the first mayoral runoff debate and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 