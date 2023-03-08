Man dies weeks after shooting in East Garfield Park

A man has died weeks after he was shot in East Garfield Park.

Makel Polk, 23, was shot in the upper back just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the 700 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning, the medical examiner said.

There was no one in custody.

