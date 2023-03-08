Man dies weeks after shooting in East Garfield Park

A man has died weeks after he was shot in East Garfield Park.
Makel Polk, 23, was shot in the upper back just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the 700 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning, the medical examiner said.
There was no one in custody.
Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source
Firefighter performs CPR on wife after rushing to a blaze at his NW Side home where their 3 children were also seriously hurt
The Latest
Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition. One of the men was later pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CPD gang investigation supervisors exchanged the emails the day after a suspect in Officer Clifton Lewis’s murder was stabbed.
The Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.
Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat are accused of lying about Trutenko’s relationship with a key witness against Jackie Wilson, who was on trial for the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers.
Fate of Taste in question thanks to busy summer in Grant Park, the first mayoral runoff debate and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.