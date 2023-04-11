Picture it: ‘Golden Girls’ pop-up latest pop culture-themed eatery opening in Chicago

We feasted on American diner food at Saved by the Max. Come June, we’ll be sampling breezy California fare at Malibu Barbie Cafe.

Next month, Chicagoans can check out Miami-inspired fare when The Golden Girls Kitchen opens on May 10 at 1367 N. Milwaukee, it was announced Tuesday.

Bucket Listers, the same company behind the Saved by the Max diner and Malibu Barbie Cafe, is back with its latest immersive pop-up restaurant, this one an homage to the iconic 1980s television world made famous by Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia on the hit TV series “The Golden Girls.”

Selfie spots in the Golden Girls Kitchen include Blanche’s bedroom. Bucket Listers

The pop-up arrives on the heels of successful ventures in Los Angeles and New York.

While the menu will feature an array of one very special dessert item (did someone say cheeescake?), other items available include Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno (meat or vegan), The Lanai: A “Miami Style” Cuban Sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookie, the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast), and “Spierheoven Krispies” (strawberry cheesecake and chocolate ice cream). And be sure tip the Shady Pines waitstaff.

Cocktails/mocktails will also be served at the Rusty Anchor Bar.

As in all the other pop-ups, the Golden Girls Kitchen will also feature plenty of related merch/souvenirs and photo opps, in this case the Girls’ famous kitchen, Blanche’s leafy-green bedroom, the cozy lanai, and even the dreaded Shady Pines home.

Tickets — $40-$275 — include reserved seat(s), choice of entree and slice of cheesecake, will go on sale April 12 at bucketlisters.com.

