The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I’ve rekindled love with an old flame, but she’s married

Former high school sweetheart, now in her 60s, says she’s unhappy with her husband.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I’ve rekindled love with an old flame, but she’s married
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: After being divorced for 18 years, I have reconnected with my high school sweetheart. She got in touch with me, and we started talking and seeing each other. She says she loves me, and to be honest, I love her, too.

The problem is, she’s married. She has grown kids and is raising her 8-year-old granddaughter. She says she’s sorry about what happened to us years ago and that she and her husband have had nothing in common for the past 16 years. They sleep in separate rooms and don’t do anything as a family.

I know it was wrong to get involved with her because she’s married. I asked her why now and why me. She said it’s because she never stopped loving me and had tried to find me in the past. (I work in construction and have been in different places over the years.)

I told her I don’t want to break up her home, but she insisted that she’s not happy. She told me that a few years ago she moved out but returned because of the granddaughter. We are both in our early 60s. I’m not sure what to do. I know we have fun together, and I haven’t laughed this much in a very long time. I have been with others but never like this. Help! — LONGTIME LOVE IN FLORIDA

DEAR LONGTIME LOVE: Tell your lady friend you care for her, but what’s going on isn’t fair to you or her husband. She has some important decisions to make about her future — and possibly yours. Would her husband raise the grandchild if she left? Could she take the girl with her? Do you want to help raise the child? Unless you plan to sneak around until her granddaughter is no longer a minor, stop laughing and get serious.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 48-year-old divorced mother of one adult child and one teenager. I suffered years of abuse at the hands of my toxic ex-husband, and I’m finally enjoying life for the first time in more than 20 years. My elderly parents were also abusive, so my relationship with them is limited.

My parents think I’m going to take care of them when they can no longer care for themselves, but when my son graduates in a few years, I want to move away. I have offered to help, but they insist I should be willing to do more when the time comes. My parents are on Social Security and have little money. My only sibling is worthless and abusive as well, and I know he won’t do anything. What’s your advice? — EYE ON FUTURE IN OHIO

DEAR EYE: If your parents had children in order to guarantee they would be taken care of in their old age, they were misguided. Having children is no guarantee. That they now live on a limited income is their issue; do not allow them to make it yours.

I assume you have warned them that you will be able to give them limited financial help and that you plan to leave the area.

Let your children know what has been going on. Impress upon them the importance of planning for financial independence early on, and if you haven’t already, start saving for your own retirement because children often emulate what they see their parents do.

Make your parents aware that there may be programs to help them lower costs in many areas, enabling them to stretch their dollars. AARP has a state-by-state breakdown on help for low-income seniors. (Go to aarp.org and search “Public Benefits — Senior Assistance.”)

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Covering losses of gambling addict hurts our finances
Dear Abby: Do I have to be nice to my unfaithful dad’s new partner?
Dear Abby: I hope my sister doesn’t pass along her lying habit to her children
Dear Abby: My ex, host of our daughter’s engagement party, forbids my longtime girlfriend from attending
Dear Abby: I fear grieving widow is being used by her mean friend
Dear Abby: Woman I adore thinks we won’t work as a couple
The Latest
The Flamin’ Hot Cheeto at Esmé.
Food and Restaurants
Dining Out? Long Grove Craft Beer Fest, a new spring menu at Esme, and more
Your ultimate guide to eating out in Chicago. Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus and special events and more.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Morgan Luis Jones holds his surprise catch of a lake trout, an upward trend on the Chicago lakefront in winter, caught while he perch fished at the North Slip near Steelworkers Park. Provided photo
Sports
Lake trout trending upward in winter on the Chicago lakefront
Lake trout are trending upward in the winter, more noticeable this winter, near shore on the Chicago lakefront.
By Dale Bowman
 
Students walk through campus at the University of Illinois Chicago, hours after President Biden announced his long-awaited student loan relief plan on Aug. 24, 2022.
Other Views
A plan to avoid student loan debt, the old-school way
President Biden’s plan for loan forgiveness has no provision for future graduates. They need a plan to avoid huge debt. As a student, I lived frugally, rode the CTA daily, worked part-time and after getting my master’s degree, I taught, sometimes at three universities each semester.
By John Vukmirovich
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 12, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin_112683230.jpg
Crime
Woman, 23, shot during fight on CTA bus in South Shore
The woman was arguing with another bus passenger when she was shot in the collarbone. She was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 