The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 20, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Man stabbed during robbery at Loop business

The 53-year-old man suffered cuts to his wrist and forehead in the attack early Thursday morning and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man stabbed during robbery at Loop business
A stock photo of emergency vehicles.

Adobe stock photo

A man was stabbed during a robbery inside a Loop business Thursday morning.

About 5:20 a.m., a group entered the business in the 400 block of South Clark Street and demanded money, according to Chicago police.

One of them stabbed a 53-year-old man, and the group took money and merchandise before fleeing, police said.

The man suffered cuts to his wrist and forehead and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
Acting CPD Supt. Eric Carter announces retirement amid nationwide search for next top cop
Mayor-elect Johnson chooses City Hall ‘lifer’ as his chief of staff
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s electronic monitoring rules are ambiguous, appeals court finds
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
James Eisenberg, who ran Vienna Beef, loved his hot dogs, dead at 92
Boy, 16, and man shot in Douglas
The Latest
Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter at police headquarters last month.
Crime
Acting CPD Supt. Eric Carter announces retirement amid nationwide search for next top cop
Carter plans to retire on May 15, just two months after he took over the police department from David Brown.
By Tom Schuba
 
Larsa Pippen will co-host a celebrity basketball game in Miami next month.
NBA
That other Pippen and Jordan duo team up for a celebrity basketball game
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan will host the game in Miami next month to benefit the “D Up on Cancer” charity.
By Sun-Times staff
 
First-year White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (left) and general manager Rick Hahn talk during spring training. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
It doesn’t get easier for struggling White Sox
Sox take 7-12 record into road series against Rays and Jays, looking for first series win of season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_73281467.jpg
City Hall
Mayor-elect Johnson chooses City Hall ‘lifer’ as his chief of staff
After “retiring” two weeks ago, 54-year-old Rich Guidice has agreed to serve as Brandon Johnson’s first chief of staff, with state Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas as his deputy. Johnson’s choice of Guidice is likely to be reassuring to the City Council.
By Fran Spielman
 
Pat Ambrose talks to his Stevenson team during a practice in 2019.
High School Basketball
Longtime Stevenson basketball coach Pat Ambrose steps down
Stevenson coach Pat Ambrose, one of the state’s winningest coaches over the past two-plus decades, called it a coaching career on Wednesday.
By Joe Henricksen
 