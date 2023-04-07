The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
Chicago Fire Department firefighters stand at ease during the procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s office after Lt. Jan Tchoryk died battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building in the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Wednesday, April 5.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 19 best photos from Sun-Times’ photographers

Chicago picks its 57th mayor, a tornado hits the northwest suburb of Belvidiere, and the Chicago Fire Department loses two of its own.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Brandon Johnson hugs members of his family at his election night party at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, Tuesday, April 4.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A couple kisses and supporters cheer at Brandon Johnson’s election night party at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after it was announced that Johnson defeated his opponent Paul Vallas in the Chicago mayoral runoff election, Tuesday, April 4.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas tries to calm the crowd down while delivering his concession speech during his mayoral runoff election party at the Hyatt Regency’s Recency Ballroom, Tuesday, April 4.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Supporters nervously watch as election results come in during Paul Vallas’ mayoral runoff election party at the Hyatt Regency’s Recency Ballroom, Tuesday, April 4.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two voters walk over to the ballot box to cast their voter on the final day of early voting for the Chicago mayoral runoff election at the downtown voting super site, Monday, April 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

21st Ward candidate Ronnie Mosley and his wife, Taylor, walk in to vote at Wendell Green Elementary, Tuesday, April 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets supporters at the Chinatown Red Line Station, the morning after he defeated Paul Vallas in Chicago’s runoff mayoral election, Wednesday morning, April 5.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot before a meeting in the mayor’s office on the 5th floor of City Hall in the Loop, Thursday, April 6.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A person stands on the balcony of a building as smoke billows from a unit in the 1200 block or North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Wednesday, April 5. A 27th floor unit caught fire, killing Lt. Jan Tchoryk, who was a member of the Chicago Fire Department for 26 years, in the staircase of the building as he responded to the fire, authorities said.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Bella R., right, shelters Bee S. under a pride rainbow flag as rain falls during a rally for transgender rights rally in front of the John Alexander Logan monument in Grant Park over the ongoing nationwide attacks on transgendered individuals, Friday, March 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Daniel Reynoso, 47, of Chicago, dresses as Pennywise from the movie “It” at C2E2, the Chicago Comic &amp; Entertainment Expo, at McCormick Place, Saturday, April 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cosplayers dressed as Batgirl hug at McCormick Place during C2E2, a comic and entertainment convention, Friday, March 31.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A worker throws a tree branch from the roof of a house on West Hurlbut Avenue in Belvidere, Ill., Saturday, April 1, after an EF-1 tornado tore through the night before.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hotel staff removes yellow police tape from the scene outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in the River North neighborhood after SWAT officers responded to an apparent domestic-related incident wherein a woman walked into the building with a rifle, according to two law enforcement sources, Wednesday, April 5.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Jose Silva looks over his gas and electric bills at his home in Belmont Cragin, Tuesday, March 28. Illinois electric and gas companies are quietly sorting their customers into different “risk” categories that could mean faster disconnections for people struggling to pay their bills and more leeway for those who aren’t.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

George Freeman plays the guitar at his home in Greater Grand Crossing, Monday, March 27. Freeman, a Chicago Jazz guitar legend, is turning 96 and is releasing an album with original music and standards.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Around two dozen faculty and staff picketed outside Chicago State University during the first day of their strike, Monday, April 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Dave Gahan lead singer of Depeche Mode performs at the United Center, Wednesday, April 5.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

