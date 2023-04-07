Picture Chicago: 19 best photos from Sun-Times’ photographers
Chicago picks its 57th mayor, a tornado hits the northwest suburb of Belvidiere, and the Chicago Fire Department loses two of its own.
White Sox waste pair of homers by Luis Robert Jr., home run by Jake Burger and four hits by Tim Anderson
Stroman pointed to his 2017 season with the Blue Jays, when he pitched 201 innings after participating in the WBC.
Part of Ross’ decisions involved his eyes and instincts, and that was apparent in his circle of trust that loomed large Friday in a 2-0 victory over the Rangers at chilly but sunny Wrigley Field.
“I know it’ll all work out,” Bellinger said before a 2-0 win against the Rangers.
The annual reenactment of the last days of Jesus Christ’s life has long drawn crowds. In its 46th year, organizers said attendance was higher than it had been even before the pandemic.