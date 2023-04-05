The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

SWAT officers respond to rifle-wielding woman at Trump Tower: sources

The incident Wednesday morning was thought to be domestic-related and wasn’t immediately linked to terrorism.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Trump International Hotel &amp; Tower

A SWAT team responded to Trump Tower for a woman with a rifle Wednesday morning.

Sun-Times file photo

SWAT officers were called to the Trump International Hotel and Tower Wednesday morning after an armed woman walked into the downtown skyscraper during an apparent domestic-related incident, sources said.

About 11:35 a.m., the woman was brandishing a rifle when she entered the building at 401 N. Wabash Ave., according to two law enforcement sources. The incident was thought to be domestic in nature and wasn’t immediately linked to terrorism.

Chicago police spokespeople wouldn’t immediately provide any information.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

