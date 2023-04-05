SWAT officers respond to rifle-wielding woman at Trump Tower: sources
The incident Wednesday morning was thought to be domestic-related and wasn’t immediately linked to terrorism.
SWAT officers were called to the Trump International Hotel and Tower Wednesday morning after an armed woman walked into the downtown skyscraper during an apparent domestic-related incident, sources said.
About 11:35 a.m., the woman was brandishing a rifle when she entered the building at 401 N. Wabash Ave., according to two law enforcement sources. The incident was thought to be domestic in nature and wasn’t immediately linked to terrorism.
Chicago police spokespeople wouldn’t immediately provide any information.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
The Latest
Mastrobuoni had been hitting the ball hard ... right to leather.
CFD lieutenant dies battling high-rise blaze on Lake Shore Drive, 2nd firefighter to die in line of duty this week
Lt. Jan Tchoryk was taken in “very critical” condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
The Reds grounds crew put the tarp over the field before the game was scheduled to start.
Soderblom dealt with the first rough patch of his career, suffering a groin injury and then struggling in first month back. Since late February, however, he has fully regained his form.
The club recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte.