Chicago Runoff Election 2023: Live results, voter reactions and news updates

Follow Sun-Times and WBEZ runoff coverage on April’s Election Day

Six weeks after the first leg of the Chicago citywide elections, we’re back for the runoffs!

Chicagoans will decide today between former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson — two mayoral candidates who have vastly different visions for the city’s finances , schools and public safety issues . There are also 14 City Council seats still undecided.

Just like last time, the Sun-Times and WBEZ will have journalists at polls and campaign parties throughout the city to provide you latest vital reporting on the election. Make sure to follow along with this live blog, which we’ll be updating throughout the day with voter reaction and more from the polls.

And of course, voter resources! Check out our runoff voter guide, City Council runoff coverage, and an explainer on why results might not be called tonight.

