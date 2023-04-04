Chicago Runoff Election 2023: Live results, voter reactions and news updates
The Sun-Times and WBEZ’s coverage of Chicago’s 2023 citywide runoff elections.
The second leg of the 2023 Chicago municipal election will take place Tuesday, April 4 when runoffs are held for mayor and 14 ward races. Voters will decide between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson to be the city’s next mayor. More than a quarter of City Council seats will also be determined, although like with the mayor’s race, it’s possible the final results aren’t known that night. Below, check out ongoing Election Day coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ.
- Weather watch: Severe thunderstorms are forecast to hit Chicago sometime Tuesday. Keep that in mind as you make plans to vote.
- Early turnout: As of Sunday night, more than 249,000 early voting and mail-in ballots had been counted, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
Six weeks after the first leg of the Chicago citywide elections, we’re back for the runoffs!
Chicagoans will decide today between former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson — two mayoral candidates who have vastly different visions for the city’s finances, schools and public safety issues. There are also 14 City Council seats still undecided.
Just like last time, the Sun-Times and WBEZ will have journalists at polls and campaign parties throughout the city to provide you latest vital reporting on the election. Make sure to follow along with this live blog, which we’ll be updating throughout the day with voter reaction and more from the polls.
