The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Indiana man faces gun charge stemming from federal investigation after the killing of Officer Aréanah Preston

Corey Gray, 21, is being held pending a detention hearing Monday. Prosecutors do not say the gun was used to kill Preston.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Indiana man faces gun charge stemming from federal investigation after the killing of Officer Aréanah Preston
Slain Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Slain Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Provided

An Indiana man is facing a gun charge as a result of a federal investigation after this month’s killing of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Corey Gray, 21, of LaPorte, is being held in federal custody pending a detention hearing Monday.

Related

Prosecutors do not say the gun in question was used to kill Preston but that the Glock 17 was recovered May 7 at the time of an arrest “in connection with the homicide of a police officer.” That person wasn’t named in the criminal complaint against Gray.

Federal authorities say someone bought the gun from a licensed dealer in Valparaiso, Ind., on April 5, 2021. That person told authorities this month that they gave it to Gray, who is a relative. 

Interviewed by authorities on May 11, Gray said that, in late 2021, he took the gun to an Illinois resident he knew as “Lil’ Pooh,” who gave him $1,200. That person died April 9. The gun was then recovered May 7 at the time arrests were made in Preston’s death.

Related

Preston was on her way home from work May 6 when four teenagers passed her in a sedan, circled back and approached as she stood in front of her house in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue, according to prosecutors.

They say the teenagers robbed five people and stole a car before they encountered Preston. 

Video from a private surveillance camera shows three teens leaving a car and running toward Preston, prosecutors said. Muzzle flashes can be seen from where the teens were standing and from where Preston was. 

According to prosecutors, Joseph Brooks, 18, told detectives he shot Preston when he saw her reaching for her gun.

Preston was hit at least twice and also grazed by a bullet. The teenagers grabbed her gun and fled, leaving her lying on the ground, still in uniform, according to prosecutors.

Brooks, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, Trevell Breeland, 19,and Jaylen Frazier, 16, all are being held without bail on first-degree murder charges.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed in East Side shooting
Man fatally shot outside Roseland violence prevention center run by Arne Duncan
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother voices hope at funeral: ‘In this tragic situation, my family and I feel triumph’
Man fatally shot in Park Manor
Minnesota prosecutors drop sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
U.S. Supreme Court declines to temporarily halt Illinois assault weapons ban
The Latest
WMCJ_14086_scaled.jpg
Movies and TV
A few laughs can’t justify new ‘White Men Can’t Jump’
Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow atar in pointless Hulu remake that’s only occasionally amusing.
By Richard Roeper
 
Ensemble Espanol in Pasos Largos - Photo by Dean Paul.
Dance
World-renowned dance abounds on Chicago-area stages this summer
Here’s our guide to dance performances in the coming months.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
An image showing remote sensing of methane from high-altitude aircraft reveals plumes of the gas coming from the open face, at left, and from a vent, at right, at the River Birch landfill outside New Orleans in April 2021.
Environment
Methane emissions from landfills not being contained by EPA rules, environmental group says
Illinois was ranked ninth in methane emissions from landfills in a new report, with 111,627 metric tons of this leading source of climate pollution.
By Phil McKenna | Inside Climate News and Amy Green | Inside Climate News
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My girlfriend likes hanging out with single neighbor, despite his odd habits
Boyfriend is troubled by the time she spends talking to the much younger guy fond of lurking outside his house and sitting in the street.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Gerald Sims, a session guitarist for Chess Records and other labels, who played with musicians including Jackie Wilson, Etta James, Chuck Berry, Louis Armstrong, The Chi-Lites, Ramsey Lewis, Billy Stewart, Minnie Riperton, Jerry Butler and Nancy Wilson.
Obituaries
Gerald Sims, Chess Records session guitarist heard on Jackie Wilson’s ‘Higher and Higher,’ dead at 83
Beside playing with many blues, soul greats, he also owned a music school and store near 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue where he gave Howlin’ Wolf guitar lessons.
By Mitch Dudek
 