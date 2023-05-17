Indiana man faces gun charge stemming from federal investigation after the killing of Officer Aréanah Preston

An Indiana man is facing a gun charge as a result of a federal investigation after this month’s killing of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Corey Gray, 21, of LaPorte, is being held in federal custody pending a detention hearing Monday.

Prosecutors do not say the gun in question was used to kill Preston but that the Glock 17 was recovered May 7 at the time of an arrest “in connection with the homicide of a police officer.” That person wasn’t named in the criminal complaint against Gray.

Federal authorities say someone bought the gun from a licensed dealer in Valparaiso, Ind., on April 5, 2021. That person told authorities this month that they gave it to Gray, who is a relative.

Interviewed by authorities on May 11, Gray said that, in late 2021, he took the gun to an Illinois resident he knew as “Lil’ Pooh,” who gave him $1,200. That person died April 9. The gun was then recovered May 7 at the time arrests were made in Preston’s death.

Preston was on her way home from work May 6 when four teenagers passed her in a sedan, circled back and approached as she stood in front of her house in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue, according to prosecutors.

They say the teenagers robbed five people and stole a car before they encountered Preston.

Video from a private surveillance camera shows three teens leaving a car and running toward Preston, prosecutors said. Muzzle flashes can be seen from where the teens were standing and from where Preston was.

According to prosecutors, Joseph Brooks, 18, told detectives he shot Preston when he saw her reaching for her gun.

Preston was hit at least twice and also grazed by a bullet. The teenagers grabbed her gun and fled, leaving her lying on the ground, still in uniform, according to prosecutors.

Brooks, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, Trevell Breeland, 19,and Jaylen Frazier, 16, all are being held without bail on first-degree murder charges.

