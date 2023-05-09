The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Ask the Doctors Well

Ask the Doctors: Ringing in the ear has no easy solutions

Tinnitus is not a condition in itself but a symptom of some other underlying problem.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Ringing in the ear has no easy solutions
Ongoing tinnitus affects an estimated 15% of the population in the United States.

Ongoing tinnitus affects an estimated 15% of the population in the United States.

stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: I am a woman in my 80s and have been in pretty good health. However, I now have ringing in my ears that drives me crazy. I’ve tried drugstore pills and drops and a sound machine, but nothing works. I am hoping you can explain this ordeal and offer suggestions. 

Answer: You have described tinnitus. It’s defined as a perceived sound that doesn’t arise from an external source. 

Tinnitus isn’t a condition in itself but a symptom of some other underlying problem.

The sounds someone with tinnitus hears occur because something taking place within the body has begun to affect the complex apparatus that allows us to hear. 

Ongoing tinnitus affects an estimated 15% of the U.S. population. Many more people report temporary episodes, often due to exposure to a loud noise or a blow to the head. 

The most common sound associated with tinnitus is ringing. People also report hissing, buzzing, whistling, chirping, whirring and roaring.

Potential physical causes include high blood pressure, earwax buildup and a side effect of medications including some antibiotics, antidepressants and cancer drugs, as well as large doses of aspirin. 

But the major causes of tinnitus are exposure to loud or persistent noise and hearing loss. These can result in damage to the part of the inner ear, the cochlea, that translates the vibrations from sounds into nerve impulses. The information gathered by the cochlea is sent to the brain’s auditory cortices, where the nerve impulses are interpreted as sound. 

Tinnitus can affect one or both ears and can range from a forgettable background noise to loud and persistent sounds.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a single treatment. 

We recommend you see an ear specialist — an otolaryngologist — to identify potential physical causes, which often ae treatable. The doctor also can make sure your blood pressure is under control. 

Also, a hearing specialist can help you explore noise-suppression techniques such as the use of a masking device in the ears. When hearing loss is a factor, hearing aids can help by amplifying external sounds, which often are louder than the inner sounds of tinnitus. 

Tinnitus can be maddening. But, by working with a specialist, you might be able to arrive at a combination of techniques that will offer relief.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Chronic stuffiness could be rhinitis
Ask the Doctors: Cartilage loss increases joint friction
Ask the Doctors: Botox injections one way to treat excessive sweating
Ask the Doctors: Severity of broken bone determines whether surgery is needed
Ask the Doctors: Increased sugar intake might trigger rheumatoid arthritis flareup
Ask the Doctors: Older adults at risk of vitamin D deficiency
The Latest
Anthony Driver Jr., president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, announced Wednesday that 53 people applied to be Chicago’s next police superintendent.
News
53 people applied to be Chicago’s next police superintendent. Fred Waller is not among them.
More than half of the applicants came from people affiliated at one time with CPD. The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will submit three names to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson by mid-July.
By David Struett
 
Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston smiles in her official portrait for the Chicago Police Department.
News
Four teens charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston
The charges were filed against Joseph Brooks, 18, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, Trevell Breeland, 19, and Jaylan Frazier, 16, who was charged as an adult.
By Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson
 
People wear mask as they wait at a bus stop in downtown Chicago on April 22, 2020. May 11 is the official end to the COVID-19 public emergency.
Other Views
The COVID-19 emergency is over. Let’s strengthen public health to avert the next crisis.
The SARS-CoV2 virus that causes COVID-19 still circulates, and new variants will continue to emerge. Our nation’s public health system needs more support, two University of Illinois experts write.
By Sheldon H. Jacobson and Janet A. Jokela
 
The iron that gives red meat its color can damage the pancreas if not eaten in moderation and increase the risk for diabetes. Red meat should be consumed in moderation.
Eat Well
Diabetes and diet? A nutrition expert weighs in on healthy food choices — and the myths
While excess weight increases the risk for diabetes, proper nutrition is likely just as important.
By Karen Weintraub | USA Today
 
Kamehachi restaurant, Northbrook, at 12:30 p.m. on March 16, 2020, the day before J.B. Pritzker ordered all Illinois restaurants closed.
Columnists
Victory over COVID! Nation jubilant!
Just kidding. Country yawns as emergency officially ends since only 1,000 Americans die of COVID each week.
By Neil Steinberg
 