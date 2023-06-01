The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Environment News Politics

Southeast Side metal-shredder’s permit should have been issued, judge rules

Lawyers for the business and the city have been battling in an administrative court for more than a year.

By  Brett Chase
   
A protester attends a rally demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot deny the final permit that will allow General Iron to move from Lincoln Park, a mostly white neighborhood, to the Southeast Side, which has a mostly Latino population.

A protester demands City Hall deny a permit to allow General Iron to relocate from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side. Last year, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot blocked the business from opening.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times file

The owner of a Southeast Side car-shredding operation should have received a city permit to operate last year, an administrative judge ruled Thursday. 

Administrative Judge Mitchell Ex made his ruling through a written order after hearing arguments over the past year from lawyers for the business and City Hall. 

In early 2022, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration denied the permit for the operation. 

Lawyers for the business argued that the firm had followed rules that should have allowed it to receive the city permit. 

City lawyers defended the decision, stating that Lightfoot’s Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, had acted within her authority to block the business from opening.

The relocation of General Iron from white, wealthy Lincoln Park to a Southeast Side community of color spurred a federal civil rights investigation that determined Chicago’s planning, zoning and land-use policies were discriminatory

As she was leaving office last month, Lightfoot signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development vowing to reform city policies and practices.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

