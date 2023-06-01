The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Two teens charged in fatal shooting of Waukegan volleyball coach

Niolis Collazo, 23, was a freshman volleyball coach at a Waukegan public school. She was driving home when she was shot and killed, police said.

By  Allison Novelo
   
Two teens were arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Waukegan Public Schools volleyball coach.

Niolis Collazo, 23, was driving home when she was struck by gunfire around 10:30 p.m. May 3 near 10th Street and Lewis Avenue, according to the Waukegan Police Department.

The Waukegan School District counselor and freshman volleyball coach was taken to Vista East Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Waukegan police said two teen boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody after detectives found four handguns at their homes.

One of the guns recovered had a fully automatic switch, converting the gun from single shot to automatic, attached to it, police said. A second fully automatic switch was also found, but it was not attached to a firearm, police said.

And one of the recovered guns was reported stolen in Florida, police said.

Both teens have been charged as adults and are facing three counts of first-degree murder, along with a $5 million bond attached to each of their warrants, police said.

They are expected to appear in bond court Friday.

