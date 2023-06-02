Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the week in news
Falcons in the Loop, kayakers enjoying the river, highlights from Sueños Music Festival and more in our best photos from the last week.
It will take all of us — not just government — to help migrants who have been bused to Chicago.
In Penny Burns’ mural, though, the mythical bird isn’t rising from the ashes. It’s rising from the nearby Des Plaines River.
Karma is a cat, and you can get your own furry friend this weekend for just $13.
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
John D. Murphy, a former Augustinian priest, isn’t on any public list of abusers. The attorney general’s investigation didn’t name him. The Archdiocese of Chicago settled claims over Murphy but doesn’t include him on its list. And his Catholic religious order refuses to name abusive clergy.
Historically, democracy always has been sustained, and nurtured by rational deliberation. If our habits of communication don’t change, what happens to this great experiment we call the United States?