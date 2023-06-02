Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the week in news

Aida “Bong” Pajarito (right), 80, who is originally from the Philippines, and Taofeekat Olugbile, 37, from Nigeria, smile during a naturalization ceremony on Guaranteed Rate Field before the White Sox v.s. Los Angeles Angels game, Wednesday, May 31. Twenty-four people from 17 different countries became U.S. citizens after being sworn in by Hon. Marvin E. Aspen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.