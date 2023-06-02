The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
Police officers run after a group of teenagers after shots were fired during an alleged fight at North Avenue Beach ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26. No one was injured and one person was taken into custody, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the week in news

Falcons in the Loop, kayakers enjoying the river, highlights from Sueños Music Festival and more in our best photos from the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Grand Sandoval hugs his 21-year-old daughter Massiel Sandoval, while his wife Carolina Alemán watches, near the American Airline’s baggage claim at O’Hare International Airport, Friday, May 26.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A federally protected Peregrine falcon takes off from a ledge at 100 S. Wacker Dr. in the Loop, Thursday, June 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tattoo artist Abby Pedota works on a tattoo for student Julian Terrazas at Illinois Tattoo School and Exodus Ink at 7522 W 63rd St in Summit, Illinois, Wednesday, May 24.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Aida “Bong” Pajarito (right), 80, who is originally from the Philippines and Taofeekat Olugbile, 37, from Nigeria, smile during a naturalization ceremony on Guaranteed Rate Field before the White Sox v.s. Los Angeles Angels game, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Twenty-four people from 17 different countries became U.S. citizens after being sworn in by Hon. Marvin E. Aspen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

James T. Weiss waits outside security with his lawyers at Dirksen Federal Building on his way to a hearing, Thursday, June 1.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Drag queen JForPay performs during Pride Night at Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Wisin &amp; Yandel perform during the first day of Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park, Saturday, May 27, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson holds a wreath to lay at the foot of the statue during the 27th Annual Major General John A. Logan Memorial Day Commemoration at the statue of Maj. Gen. John A. Logan in Grant Park, Monday, May 29.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Kayakers paddle on the Chicago River near Ping Tom Park in the Chinatown neighborhood Saturday, May 27, 2023. REI Co-op started renting kayaks at the Ping Tom Boathouse Friday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Charles Bowers, 26, FLIP worker, stands on bust street corner as he and other members of CRED conduct a walk to raise awareness of Chicago CRED, Thursday, May 25.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where 4 people were shot near the intersection of West 71st Street and South Halsted St. in the Englewood neighborhood, Tuesday, May 30.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festival goers get makeovers at the “Sorry Papi” area on the first day of Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park, Saturday, May 27, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Wreaths are laid at the foot of the statue of Major General John A. Logan in Grant Park during the city’s Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 29.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A federally protected Peregrine falcon takes off from a ledge at 100 S. Wacker Dr. in the Loop, Thursday, June 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after three men were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of West Fulton Boulevard in East Garfield Park, Wednesday, May 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

