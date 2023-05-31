The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

3 men badly hurt in East Garfield Park crash

Two cars collided about 5:30 p.m. One struck a tree. Two of the men involved appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, fire officials said. They are hospitalized.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 men badly hurt in East Garfield Park crash
_Z722232.jpg

Three men were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in East Garfield Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three men were critically injured in a car accident Wednesday in East Garfield Park. Two of them appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, officials said.

A black SUV and a white sedan collided about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Homan Avenue and West Fulton Boulevard, Chicago fire officials said. One of the cars then rolled over and struck a tree, knocking it down.

Two men were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, and another was taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. Two of them appeared to have gunshot wounds, officials said. None of their ages were immediately known.

Additional information wasn’t available.

Screenshot_2023_05_31_at_7.24.29_PM.png

Three men were critically injured after a car accident Wednesday in East Garfield Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
New U.S. citizens sworn in at first naturalization ceremony at White Sox park
Dale Earnhardt Jr. tests NASCAR Chicago Street Race track, assesses ‘challenges’ for drivers
Wrongly convicted brothers who spent 26 years in prison get certificate of innocence, apology
Arlington Park track’s property tax bill cut by half
5 Harvard Elementary students hospitalized after smoking vape pen they found on field trip
Divided City Council approves $51 million in migrant crisis funding
The Latest
Aida “Bong” Pajarito (right), 80, who is originally from the Philippines and Taofeekat Olugbile, 37, from Nigeria, smile during a naturalization ceremony on Guaranteed Rate Field before the White Sox v.s. Los Angeles Angels game, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Twenty-four people from 17 different countries became U.S. citizens after being sworn in by Hon. Marvin E. Aspen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Immigration
New U.S. citizens sworn in at first naturalization ceremony at White Sox park
Two dozen people, ages 18 to 80, from 17 countries, were sworn in before the early afternoon game between the White Sox and Los Angeles Angels.
By Michael Loria
 
Manager David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs visits the mound for a pitching change during the ninth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Rays defeated the Cubs 4-3.
Cubs
Cubs lose series finale 4-3 to Rays, fall inches short of sweeping best team in baseball
The series win represented a bounce back for the Cubs, who were swept by the Reds over the weekend.
By Maddie Lee
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Kyler Gordon ready to take giant leap in 2023
The Bears’ second-year cornerback is in a comfort zone after learning some tough lessons in an up-and-down rookie season. “I don’t have any of the ‘Where am I?’ like I did the first year,” he said. “I feel like I know where I’m at, what’s going on and where I fit.”
By Mark Potash
 
Lucas Giolito throws against the Angels Tuesday in Chicago. (AP)
With his White Sox future uncertain, Lucas Giolito living in the present
“The fortunate part of it is that none of that stuff is relevant until after the season is over,” Giolito said of his impending free-agent status.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
A June assignment for all the Cubs: Just go ahead and be like Marcus Stroman
No one on the team has more confidence — or fun — than Stroman, the undersized right-hander who sometimes looks like a kid out there.
By Steve Greenberg
 