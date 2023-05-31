3 men badly hurt in East Garfield Park crash
Two cars collided about 5:30 p.m. One struck a tree. Two of the men involved appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, fire officials said. They are hospitalized.
Three men were critically injured in a car accident Wednesday in East Garfield Park. Two of them appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, officials said.
A black SUV and a white sedan collided about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Homan Avenue and West Fulton Boulevard, Chicago fire officials said. One of the cars then rolled over and struck a tree, knocking it down.
Two men were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, and another was taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. Two of them appeared to have gunshot wounds, officials said. None of their ages were immediately known.
Additional information wasn’t available.
