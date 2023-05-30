The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

4 wounded in Englewood shooting

A group of people standing on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street were fired upon by someone in a vehicle. Two are hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 wounded in Englewood shooting
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.

Adobe Stock Photo

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Englewood.

The people were standing on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a gray Dodge Durango began shooting at them, Chicago police said.

A man, 36, was shot in the head, and a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the buttock and once in the abdomen, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Another man, 43, was shot twice in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A woman, whose age was unknown, was grazed in the arm, but she left the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
‘Peacekeepers’ try to prevent violence using hard-won street smarts
Ex-CPD boss scares off would-be robbers targeting daughter outside Chatham home
City’s most violent Memorial Day weekend in 7 years ‘intolerable,’ Mayor Brandon Johnson says
Friends plead, ‘Hang on Billy, stay with me Billy’ after man fatally shot in Lake View
Neighbor of Mayor Brandon Johnson accused of killing woman, hiding body in alley
The Latest
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks held the Tampa Bay Rays to one run in five innings at Wrigley Field on May 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Kyle Hendricks feeling ‘much more like myself’ in Cubs’ 2-1 win vs. Rays
Before the game Tuesday, the Cubs recalled Hayden Wesneski and optioned reliever Michael Rucker.
By Maddie Lee
 
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Van Houten should be paroled. The appellate court’s Tuesday, May 30, 2023, decision reverses an earlier decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who rejected her parole in 2020. His administration could appeal. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File) ORG XMIT: CAVAN201
News
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
Leslie Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Charles Manson and other followers kill Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969.
By Christopher Weber | Associated Press and Amy Taxin | Associated Press
 
053023_Sky_at_Dream_Adam_Hagy_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
‘Disconnected’ Sky routed by Dream on the road
The Sky trailed by 15 points at the half and saw their deficit balloon to as many as 22 in the fourth quarter before falling 83-65 for their second loss of the season.
By Annie Costabile
 
Romy Gonzalez homered and doubled for the White Sox against the Angels Tuesday night. (Getty Images)
White Sox defeat Angels 7-3
Gonzalez homers, doubles; Vaughn hits three-run double for White Sox
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Peacekeepers walk the streets of Roseland and West Pullman on Thursday, making a nightly canvass of “hotspots” for violence.
City Hall
‘Peacekeepers’ try to prevent violence using hard-won street smarts
For a $100 stipend, some Chicagoans who are statistically among the most at-risk of gun violence are working to change themselves and their neighborhoods.
By Andy Grimm
 