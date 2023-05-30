4 wounded in Englewood shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Englewood.
The people were standing on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a gray Dodge Durango began shooting at them, Chicago police said.
A man, 36, was shot in the head, and a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the buttock and once in the abdomen, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Another man, 43, was shot twice in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
A woman, whose age was unknown, was grazed in the arm, but she left the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
