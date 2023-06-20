The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Menu planner: Lemon-pepper chicken thighs center of a wholesome meal

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Accompany lemon-pepper chicken thighs with mashed potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts garnished with crumbled bacon.

Gwynn Galvin/SwirlsOfFlavor.com

Lemon-pepper chicken thighs

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 lemon

4 tablespoons butter at room temperature

1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning

4 bone-in skinless chicken thighs

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut the lemon in half crosswise. Cut one half of the lemon into 4 slices; place the slices on the bottom of a 2-quart baking dish. Cut the other half of the lemon into 4 wedges and set aside. In a small bowl, combine the butter and lemon pepper seasoning; stir until blended. Spread the butter mixture on both sides of the chicken thighs and arrange the chicken in a single layer on top of the lemon slices. Roast for 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, basting occasionally with the buttery sauce that forms on the bottom of the baking dish. Remove from oven and let chicken rest for about 5 minutes. Season with salt, if desired, and serve with the reserved lemon wedges. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Per serving: 282 calories, 29 grams protein, 18 grams fat (57% calories from fat), 8.9 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 171 milligrams cholesterol, 233 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Cannellini beans with sauteed fennel tomatoes

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 pint grape tomatoes

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 (1 1/2-pound) fennel bulb

1 clove garlic, grated

Pinch crushed red pepper

2 (16-ounce) cans reduced-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed

4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, divided

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided

Heat a medium skillet on medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon oil and tomatoes; cook 5 minutes, shaking the pan, until tomatoes are blistered and beginning to brown. Add salt and a generous grinding of pepper; set aside. Meanwhile, cut a thin slice from base of fennel. Remove any blemishes. Remove dark green stalks, but reserve enough fernlike tops to make 1/4 cup chopped. Cut the bulb and white part of stalks into 1/4-inch slices, then into 1/4-inch pieces (about 3 cups). Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet on medium. Add fennel, chopped fennel fronds, garlic and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes. Cover and continue cooking on low 15 minutes or until fennel is very soft. Add the beans, blistered tomatoes, 2 tablespoons basil and more black pepper. Cook, gently folding to combine, on medium-low heat for 5 minutes or until heated through. Add 1/4 cup of the grated cheese. Spoon into serving dish; top with remaining basil and cheese.

Per serving: 384 calories, 15 grams protein, 15 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 3.1 grams saturated fat, 51 grams carbohydrate, 9 milligrams cholesterol, 952 milligrams sodium, 15 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Shrimp piccata

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: fewer than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon no-salt-added lemon-pepper blend

1 pound cleaned and deveined uncooked medium or large shrimp (tails on)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons capers

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Combine flour and pepper blend in a shallow dish. Toss shrimp in mixture until coated. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add shrimp and cook 2 or 3 minutes; turn and cook 1 more minute. Remove shrimp to a plate. Add garlic to skillet and cook 30 seconds. Stir in wine, broth, lemon juice and capers. Bring to a simmer. Add shrimp and cook 1 minute or until heated through. Remove from heat; whisk in butter and stir in parsley. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 226 calories, 24 grams protein, 10 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 4.3 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 198 milligrams cholesterol, 318 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Cheesy chicken enchiladas

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 2 to 2 1/2 cups shredded leftover chicken, 8 ounces shredded reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese, 1 2/3 cups plain low-fat yogurt, 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/4 cup chopped onion, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed reduced-fat cream of chicken soup and 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles (drained). Reserve 1 cup chicken mixture. Place about 1/2 cup remaining mixture in each of 8 whole-grain flour tortillas; roll. Place seam side down in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread reserved 1 cup chicken mixture over top. Cover; bake 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded 50% light sharp cheddar cheese and 1/4 cup sliced green onions. Bake 5 more minutes or until cheese melts. Serve the creamy dish with a lettuce wedge.

Red beans and rice

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine 1 pound dried red kidney beans (picked over), 1/2 pound andouille smoked chicken sausage (thinly sliced), 3 sliced celery ribs, 1 chopped green bell pepper, 1 chopped medium onion, 3 minced cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning and 7 cups hot water. Cover and cook on high 7 hours or until beans are tender. Spoon over brown rice and garnish with sliced green onions.

Turkey burgers

In a medium bowl, combine 1 1/3 pounds ground turkey, 2 chopped green onions, 2 tablespoons white wine and herb chicken marinade, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon pepper. Divide into 5 (4-inch) patties. Heat a cast-iron skillet on medium-high. Cook patties 5 to 7 minutes per side or until no longer pink in the center. Serve on whole-grain buns with sliced tomatoes, sliced avocados, lettuce and low-fat mayonnaise. Add oven fries (from frozen) and steamed carrots.

Tropical crepes

Combine 3 cups sliced assorted fresh fruit (such as mangoes, papayas, kiwis and peaches) with 2 tablespoons apricot or peach preserves and 2 tablespoons orange brandy or almond liqueur. Let stand 30 minutes to several hours. To assemble, spread 1/4 cup of fruit mixture on each of several ready-to-eat crepes; roll. Spoon chocolate sauce over the crepes. Serve immediately.

TIP: Look for the crepes in the produce department. Instead of brandy, you can use 2 teaspoons brandy extract mixed with 2 tablespoons water.

