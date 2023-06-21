The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Other Views Commentary

Mayor Johnson should give cops, firefighters paid parental leave, too

The mayor has a unique opportunity to position Chicago as a leader and make life better for a whole lot of families with parents who are police officers and firefighters.

By  Jeffery M. Leving
   
SHARE Mayor Johnson should give cops, firefighters paid parental leave, too
Earlier this month, Mayor Brandon Johnson extended paid parental leave to CPS employees. Some are urging the mayor to include employees of the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department.

Earlier this month, Mayor Brandon Johnson extended paid parental leave to CPS employees. Some are urging the mayor to include employees of the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

As of Jan. 1, all 32,000 employees of the City of Chicago became eligible to take up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave, whether they are the birthing or non-birthing parent. However, Chicago Public Schools teachers, and members of the Chicago police and Chicago Fire Department unions, were not covered by this new policy.

Fortunately for CPS employees, Mayor Brandon Johnson extended the policy to include them earlier this month. Fraternal Order of Police President John Cantanzara recently posted a YouTube video demanding that police officers receive the same treatment as CPS teachers.

I agree with Cantanzara on this point. Johnson should extend the paid parental leave policy to include police officers and fire department members, even their union officials haven’t publicly stated their opinion on the issue.

Opinion bug

Opinion

One concern critics had during the mayoral campaign was that Johnson, a former organizer for the Chicago Teachers Union, whose campaign contributions and foot soldiers helped put him in office, would give special preference to CTU members.

While I agree with his decision to extend paid parental leave to CPS teachers (most of whom are members of the CTU), doing so without taking care of CPD and CFD members could lend credence to that viewpoint.

Paid parental leave is the right thing to do for the children of Chicago. Extending it to police and firefights would position the city as a leader nationwide.

The best thing about the actual leave policy is that it includes both mothers and fathers — as study after study shows the importance of fathers in their children’s lives, and study after study shows the benefits of paternal involvement beginning in those vital first weeks.

Many working parents are allowed time off to tend to a newborn or adoptive child, but paid time off is much less common than it should be, especially for fathers. Sadly, new dads have less support to spend time bonding with their newborns, caring for their children or taking them to doctor appointments. 

The overall battle for fairness and equality on this issue will continue across the country. But Johnson has a unique opportunity to position Chicago as a leader and make life better for a whole lot of families with parents who are police officers and firefighters. He should extend the paid parental policy to cover them.

Jeffery M. Leving is founder and president of the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Cubs radio man Pat Hughes has a Hall of a speech coming up — and it’s already making him cry
Food is medicine programs can improve health, reduce food insecurity
Our ‘culture wars’ are a serious health risk to LGBTQ community
No matter what the documentary wants you to believe, you’ll never be Arnold Schwarzenegger
To prepare for extreme heat, let’s collaborate and learn from our communities
Biden should take nothing for granted in 2024 Democratic primaries
The Latest
Pat Hughes after throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2003.
Cubs
Cubs radio man Pat Hughes has a Hall of a speech coming up — and it’s already making him cry
Speaking about Mary and Vergil Hughes — Mom and Dad — will tug at his heartstrings the most.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Customers check out fresh vegetables at one of the stops of the Mobile Farmer’s Market by Urban Growers Collective.
Other Views
Food is medicine programs can improve health, reduce food insecurity
Illinois has a chance to expand food is medicine programs like medically tailored meals, designed by a health professional, which have been shown to reduce hospital visits, bring down health care costs and improve blood sugar levels.
By Saria Lofton and Barbara Peterson
 
merlin_114177742.jpg
La Voz Chicago
8 personas hospitalizadas tras atropello antes de juego de los White Sox
Un conductor atropelló a al menos cuatro personas que se encontraban entre la multitud afuera del parque poco después de las 6:30 p.m. el martes. Cuatro hombres que viajaban en el vehículo fueron detenidos en un hospital.
By Kade Heather and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
“Chicago is a great music hub, like with jazz, blues and gospel; house comes out of that tradition,” says Chicago House Music Festival and Conference organizer David Chavez.
La Voz Chicago
Festival y conferencia de música hacen homenaje al género de house
La música house ha permeado la cultura popular, gracias a artistas como Beyoncé y Drake, con sus álbumes más recientes.
By Andrew Davis | For the Sun-Times
 
A person jogs around 1900 North Stockton Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood hours after a shooting early Saturday morning, June 17, 2023. The shooting was preceded by an argument around 4:40 a.m., according to Chicago police. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
5 heridos en un tiroteo por la madrugada cerca de Lincoln Park Zoo
Un grupo de personas estaba reunido en el exterior del zoológico cuando se inició una pelea antes de que alguien sacara una pistola y disparara alrededor de las 4:40 a.m.
By Violet Miller and Cindy Hernandez
 