Emergency crews search for possible drowned swimmer at Foster Beach

Emergency crews searched Lake Michigan near Foster Beach Wednesday night for a young woman who possibly drowned, police said.

The woman, 19, was seen struggling to swim near the beach around 8:30 p.m. before she sank below the water, a witness told searchers.

The Chicago Fire Department Dive Team joined police in the search, which was suspended until daylight.

After three drownings in two days last summer, Chicago officials warned boaters and swimmers to “please be responsible” when in the water. A 7-year-old boy died after drowning in Lake Michigan in northwest Indianad last week.

So far in 2023, six people have drowned in Lake Michigan, more than any other Great Lake, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit group dedicated to drowning prevention.

Two of those six drowned near Chicago and another drowned in Waukegan.

