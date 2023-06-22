You didn’t need to be at Wrigley Field to hear Fall Out Boy last night

Didn’t get a ticket to Fall Out Boy at Wrigley Field last night? Didn’t matter. You probably still heard them — if you live somewhere nearby on the North Side.

The rock group stopped in Chicago on Wednesday night for a hometown show to kick off its its So Much For (Tour) Dust tour.

The overall sentiment: This is the loudest concert Wrigley’s ever had. Whether that’s true or not, people in Lake View, Ravenswood, North Center, Roscoe Village, Bucktown and Lincoln Park claimed they could hear it from right outside the field to several miles away.

Outside Fall Out Boy at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/gHz0AIxENL — Tarune Toon 🇺🇦 (@TaruneToon) June 22, 2023

Realizing now that what I thought was music from a block party a couple blocks away last night was actually Fall Out Boy playing at Wrigley Field 2.5 miles away — Kyle Wolfe (@KylePWolfe) June 22, 2023

Fall Out Boy is somehow the loudest concert Wrigley has ever had. I can hear it clearly from Scooters, 1.3 miles away — Jon L (@mnkenwood) June 22, 2023

I'm probably 2.5-3 miles away from Wrigley Field and I can hear Fall Out Boy from my apartment. — Dave Z ✶✶✶✶ Beer In Front Podcast (@BeerInFront) June 22, 2023

Not everyone was excited for the free concert from afar, making it clear the noise, though ending before midnight, was not welcome.

“The Fall Out Boy concert at Wrigley is so f---in’ loud it needs to end expeditiously,” wrote one user named Andy.

I can hear Fall Out Boy playing terrible Journey covers a mile away from Wrigley. Make it stop. — Garrett Karp (@garpo3000) June 22, 2023

hearing fall out boy from wrigley field while recovering from getting an IUD jammed into my cervix IS my new definition of hell — mer (@musicalmerry) June 21, 2023

Others were clear. It’s a hometown show (kind of): let them rock.

Based on the neighborhood chatter, you likely could’ve pulled out a chair on your sidewalk and had a free Fall Out Boy experience.

stood on my brother's roof in ravenswood TWO MILES away from wrigley and still heard fall out boy loud and proud — Kate Byrne (@katebyrnepower) June 22, 2023

In case anyone cares Fall Out Boy is currently playing “Uma Thurman” at Wrigley Field.



im half a mile away. — Jason Milletary (@JasonMilletary) June 22, 2023

We stepped out for a walk. Why does it sound like Sugar, We’re Going Down? Because I can hear Fall Out Boy from Wrigley Field, and I’m on the other side of the river. This is incredible. And that song is a banger. pic.twitter.com/YalKxDpqEL — Carolyn Kassnoff (@ItllGlowOnYou) June 22, 2023

Yo my dog playing fetch with fall out boy playing at Wrigley field three blocks behind us. They’re now playing crazy train and were playing rock and roll all night!? Twilight zone shit pic.twitter.com/ZCbzLAB73r — Jack Casey (@bony_joanie) June 22, 2023

With a 26-song setlist featuring plenty of cuts from recent album “So Much (For) Stardust” — alongside some deeper cuts like “Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet,” the live debut of “G.I.N.A.S.F.S.” and covers of tracks by Journey and Ozzy Osbourne — the group played for an hour and forty minutes, in line with Wrigley’s hard 11 p.m. cut-off on weeknights.

At certain points during the show, loud booms were heard from the field because of fireworks going off with the music. Some neighbors were checking their weather apps thinking a thunderstorm was incoming.

Whether we can expect the summer concert series at Wrigley to be a repeat of Wednesday night’s show, the Wrigleyville/Lake View area may be in for a loud summer.

