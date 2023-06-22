The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture Wrigleyville

You didn’t need to be at Wrigley Field to hear Fall Out Boy last night

Fans or foes of Fall Out Boy could hear the first night of the group’s 25-date tour outside the field from miles away.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
FALLOUT_FTR_081621_30.jpg

Fans outside Wrigley Field on Waveland Avenue watch as fireworks shoot into the sky as Fall Out Boy performs inside Wrigley Field, during the Chicago stop for The Hella Mega Tour, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Didn’t get a ticket to Fall Out Boy at Wrigley Field last night? Didn’t matter. You probably still heard them — if you live somewhere nearby on the North Side.

The rock group stopped in Chicago on Wednesday night for a hometown show to kick off its its So Much For (Tour) Dust tour.

The overall sentiment: This is the loudest concert Wrigley’s ever had. Whether that’s true or not, people in Lake View, Ravenswood, North Center, Roscoe Village, Bucktown and Lincoln Park claimed they could hear it from right outside the field to several miles away.

Comment
by u/DontReplyIveADHD from discussion Fall out boy is so loud holy crap
in chicago

Not everyone was excited for the free concert from afar, making it clear the noise, though ending before midnight, was not welcome.

“The Fall Out Boy concert at Wrigley is so f---in’ loud it needs to end expeditiously,” wrote one user named Andy.

Others were clear. It’s a hometown show (kind of): let them rock.

Comment
by u/daManiacLuvsU from discussion Fall out boy is so loud holy crap
in chicago
Comment
by u/ansquaremet from discussion Fall out boy is so loud holy crap
in chicago

Based on the neighborhood chatter, you likely could’ve pulled out a chair on your sidewalk and had a free Fall Out Boy experience.

Comment
by u/Studio_Life from discussion Fall out boy is so loud holy crap
in chicago

With a 26-song setlist featuring plenty of cuts from recent album “So Much (For) Stardust” — alongside some deeper cuts like “Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet,” the live debut of “G.I.N.A.S.F.S.” and covers of tracks by Journey and Ozzy Osbourne — the group played for an hour and forty minutes, in line with Wrigley’s hard 11 p.m. cut-off on weeknights.

At certain points during the show, loud booms were heard from the field because of fireworks going off with the music. Some neighbors were checking their weather apps thinking a thunderstorm was incoming.

Comment
by u/BreakfastLiving7656 from discussion Fall out boy is so loud holy crap
in chicago
Comment
by u/Brown-rice-bryce from discussion Fall out boy is so loud holy crap
in chicago

Whether we can expect the summer concert series at Wrigley to be a repeat of Wednesday night’s show, the Wrigleyville/Lake View area may be in for a loud summer.

