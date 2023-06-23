‘MJ’ musical star to sing national anthem at NASCAR Chicago kickoff

Broadway comes to NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race next weekend when Roman Banks, starring as Michael Jackson in the Tony Award-winning stage musical “MJ” at the Nederlander Theater later this summer, sings the national anthem on July 1.

The special performance, in partnership with Broadway in Chicago, takes place just prior to The Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 4 p.m. The 121-mile race is 55 laps on the lakefront course.

Related NASCAR Chicago Street Race

“I’m so excited to celebrate that opportunity with my return to Chicago for the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend. The city’s energy is electric surrounding both our show and the race, and I’m thrilled to keep that spirit going,” Banks said in a statement.

“For NASCAR, this weekend is really about celebrating all-things-Chicago, of which its internationally renowned theater community is a quintessential part,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race president.

Uniting Voices Chicago choir will sing national anthem before the Grant Park 220 race on July 2.

Check out all our coverage on NASCAR Chicago here.