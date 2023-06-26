Prosecutors drop charges against mom, 14-year-old son in killing of man at hot dog stand

Citing “emerging evidence,” prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a woman and her 14-year-old son, less than a week after the woman was accused of ordering her son to kill a man who had punched her at a South Side hot dog stand.

Carlishia Hood, 35, had appeared in court last Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered Hood held on $3 million bail.

Hood’s next court date had been set for next month, but prosecutors scheduled a hearing for Monday where they announced they were dropping all charges. They later announced that murder chargers against the boy have also been dismissed.

“In light of emerging evidence, today the Cook County state’s attorney’s office has moved to dismiss the charges against Carlisha Hood and her 14-year-old son,” the office said in a statement.

“Based upon the facts, evidence and the law, we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases,” it added.

The office did not specify what new evidence led to their decision, but it comes after video surfaced over the weekend that appears to show Jeremy Brown, the man who was killed, punching Hood immediately before he was shot on June 18.

The video, widely distributed on social media, was apparently shot by a bystander and does not show the actual shooting. But the incident was also captured by high-definition surveillance cameras, officials said.

In presenting their case last week, prosecutors had noted that Brown, 32, punched Hood in the head at a Maxwell Street Express Sunday night at 11656 S. Halsted St. after the two got into an argument while waiting in line for food.

Hood texted her son and had him come into the restaurant as the argument turned physical, prosecutors said. The boy took out a gun and shot Brown in the back.

Brown ran from the store as Hood’s son allegedly continued to fire at him. The teen and his mother followed Brown into the parking lot, where she told her son to keep shooting Brown and to kill him, prosecutors said.

Hood was also accused of telling her son to then shoot Brown’s girlfriend, and of trying to take the gun from her son afterwards. The two left the scene and went home.