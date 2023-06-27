The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
NASCAR Chicago Street Race News Sports

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws die in murder-suicide: report

Police said they did not have a motive and the shooting remains under investigation.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws die in murder-suicide: report
The in-laws and a nephew of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson died in a shooting police in Oklahoma are calling a murder-suicide, according to TMZ.

Ker Robertson/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws died Monday in a shooting that police are calling a murder-suicide, according to a report from TMZ Sports.  Johnson’s 11-year-old nephew also died.

Muskogee Police in Oklahoma told TMZ that Chandra Janway’s parents, Jack and Terry Janway, and nephew, Dalton Janway, were found dead shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. The police said a woman called 911 to report someone with a gun before hanging up the phone.

Police told TMZ Sports they did not have a motive and the shooting remains under investigation. 

Johnson — a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion — married Chandra in 2004. They have two daughters.

Johnson is currently slated to compete in this weekend’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park. Johnson retired from full-time racing last year. His last full Cup Series season was in 2020 and he is only participating in a partial schedule this year.

