The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Commemorating Mark Hewkin, one of the great whisperers of smallmouth bass

Remembering and commemorating Mark Hewkin, one of the great whisperers of smallmouth bass, who died last fall.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Commemorating Mark Hewkin, one of the great whisperers of smallmouth bass
Mark Hewkin with a pair of giant smallmouth bass from Sturgeon Bay area in Wisconsin. Provided

Mark Hewkin with a pair of giant smallmouth bass from Sturgeon Bay area in Wisconsin.

Provided

Mark Hewkin was a whisperer of smallmouth bass. He and Dave Davis won the Sturgeon Bay Open four times, the first three matching the second championship run of the Bulls and a final time in 2007.

“If you actually look at it, he did the same thing in the Michigan BFL,” his son Jeramie said. “He knew how to catch smallmouth, 100 percent. It was amazing.”

That comes from a son who both partnered with and competed against his father. Take 2001 when Jeramie and his father finished 1-2 in a BFL event out of Grand River in Michigan. Jeramie won with 15 pounds, 14 ounces; his dad had 13-1.

“We were both going to the same place and I got out there before him,” Jeramie remembers.

He weighed in early, then walked back to his dad.

“I said, `Some a------ is leading with 16 pounds,’ “ Jeramie said. “Then he asked, `How much did you weigh?’ I said, `16 pounds.’

“He looked right at me and said, `You #@#@#@#.’ At the time, he probably weighed 300-340 pounds. I picked him up and shook him. I picked up everything from him. We did everything together.”

Donald Mark Hewkin, 64, of Zion, died of a heart attack on Oct. 14, found beside his running truck on Route 41 after an hours-long search.

Among those searching was Greg Dickson, owner of Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch. He fished with and against Mr. Hewkin, as far as Sturgeon Bay, Detroit River and Lake St. Clair.

Asked to explain Mr. Hewkin’s skill, Dickson said, “There’s a monster question. Let me put it to you this way. If all of a sudden grocery stores ran out of food and you needed to find food for your families, this is the guy you would want.

“He seriously had such a connection with Mother Nature and the habits of things, different animals, including fish. He understand migrations, spawning and how to get them to bite. He had a tremendous amount of fishing experience but also he had an uncanny ability to put it all together to trick them. @#@@#@ sick how good this guy was, one of the finest fisherman anywhere. You would be hard pressed to find anybody with more natural ability.”

Truly an outdoorsman.

Mark Hewkin with an 8-point buck taken in his last firearm season in southern Illinois. Provided photo

Mark Hewkin with an 8-point buck taken in his last firearm season in southern Illinois.

Provided

“He went to Alaska eight times, and once got horned by a moose and survived,” Jeramie said. “He was on [The Jonathon Brandmeier Show]. He loved to hunt and fish.”

And he loved jig fishing. Gitzit even made special tubes, known as the Hewkie, of smoke with black, copper and silver flecks by the thousands for him.

Dickson summed up with a story, saying, “When he showed up, he was the guy to beat. The first time we went to the Detroit River, we took my boat. When we pulled into the parking lot, he got out to register. The guy parked next to me, asked, `You come with that guy?’ When I said, `Yeah,’ he put his head down, shook it and said, `I was hoping that sonnabitch had stayed home.’ “

Mark Hewkin fishing with his granddaughter. Provided photo

Mark Hewkin fishing with his granddaughter.

Provided

Illinois hunting

Friday, June 30, is the final day to apply for free dove hunting permits.

Wild things

Fireflies are here.

Stray cast

If both the Sox and Cubs make the playoffs, one group of four wins an October charter for kings on me.

Next Up In Sports
Aurora joins rush for Bears’ new stadium
Illinois drivers are no strangers to NASCAR
Fans take the wheel on a simulator of Chicago’s NASCAR course at Navy Pier
Cubs play through smoke, lose first game back from London 5-1 to Phillies
Here’s an overview of the twists and turns in this weekend’s NASCAR street race
Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 in win over White Sox
The Latest
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin
Politics
Aurora joins rush for Bears’ new stadium
With the team’s Arlington Heights proposal in flux, an Aurora spokesman said Bears representatives “responded quickly and positively” to their entreaty, which follows others from Naperville and Waukegan.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Danica Patrick — who raced out of Roscoe, Illinois — in the GoDaddy.com Chevrolet at Charlotte in 2013.&nbsp;
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Illinois drivers are no strangers to NASCAR
The Chicago Street Race might be the first of its kind, but the circuit does have a rich racing history in Illinois.
By Zane Miller
 
Crime scene tape.
News
Early morning shooting leaves 2 wounded in Englewood
A witness told police someone in a passing red SUV fired shots, hitting two men, 21 and 20, at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard on South Side
Dedrick Baker, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue Tuesday afternoon, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby: Women learn to avoid a relative’s handsy husband
Family is on guard after the man’s inappropriate touching of his daughter-in-law and her mom.
By Abigail Van Buren
 