Saturday, June 3, 2023
Man shot to death inside car in New City

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1400 block of West 49th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot last Saturday in New City on the South Side.

About 1:20 a.m., Mauro Coss, 25, was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a car in the 1400 block of West 49th Street on May 27, according to Chicago police.

Coss was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He died three days later, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one was in custody.

