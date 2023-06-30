The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
A bicyclist riding along the lakefront is silhouetted against a smoky Chicago skyline, when the city’s air quality was rated worst in the world as winds brought in smoke from Canadian wildfires, Tuesday, June 27.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 20 must-see Sun-Times photos from the week in news

Thousands turned out for the Chicago Pride Parade, President Biden visited the Old Post Office to kick off “Bidenomics,” and NASCAR has come to town.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Terriya Riley, 12, competes in a dance battle during the 10th annual This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase and Resource Expo at the Salvation Army Adele and Robert Stern Red Shield Center in Englewood, Saturday, June 24.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Thousands attend the 52nd annual Chicago Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 25.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

President Joe Biden kicks off an economic pitch dubbed&nbsp;“Bidenomics” during a speech at the Old Post Office, Wednesday, June 28.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Tessa Green, 4, of Hyde Park, smiles as she wears a fake NASCAR helmet during Bubba’s Block Party at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on the South Side, Wednesday, June 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man watches as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race at the course’s turn 12 at East Jackson Drive and South Columbus Drive downtown, Tuesday, June 27.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sculptor Ruth Aizuss Migdal in her studio in East Garfield Park, Tuesday, June 27. Her latest sculpture celebrates the female form while protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ruth A. Migdal in front her newly installed sculpture “Red Tree Uprising” at 869 W. Blackhawk St. on the North Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Stevie Nicks performs at United Center, Friday, June 23.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Attendees hold hands in prayer during a press conference outside the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ on the South Side, where officials announced that they are introducing a bill that will make the church a national historic site, Thursday, June 29. The church’s historic significance comes from the time when the body of Emmett Till, who was lynched after allegedly whistling at a white woman, was placed in an open casket inside the church.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A drag queen waves a fan and celebrates while atop a float in the 52nd annual Chicago Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 25.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

People lean out a window on North Halsted Street to watch the 52nd annual Chicago Pride Parade travel across the North Side, Sunday, June 25.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Protesters hold their arms in prayer and decry proposed cuts to a health care program for undocumented immigrants during a protest on the corner of South Desplainess and West Adams streets, Thursday, June 29. Gov. J.B Pritzker announced cuts to a Medicaid-like program for noncitizens starting July 1.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Carlishia Hood receives a hug while her attorney Brandon Brown walks beside her after a presser at The Bronzeville Law Group, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. They filed a lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress against police officers and indemnification against the city.&nbsp;Charges against Hood and her son were dropped after video showed Jeremy Brown beating Hood before he was allegedly shot by Hood’s son.

Carlishia Hood receives a hug while her attorney Brandon Brown walks beside her after a press conference at The Bronzeville Law Group on the South Side, Tuesday, June 27. Hood and her attorneys filed a lawsuit against Chicago police officers and the City of Chicago. The office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx dropped first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges against Carlishia Hood and murder charges against her 14-year-old son Monday after video showed Jeremy Brown beating Hood before he was allegedly shot by Hood’s son on June 18.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Previous owner Arden Edelcup helps a customer shop at Ross Cosmetics at 625 Central Ave. in Highland Park, Thursday, June 29. Arden Edelcup and her husband Earl owned the store on July 4, 2022, when authorities said Robert Crimo climbed to the roof of the building and opened fire, killing seven people and wounding dozens more during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Abby Kisicki stands outside of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop after a rally for the ban of assault weapons, Thursday, June 29. Three federal appellate judges confronted lawyers challenging Illinois’ ban on assault weapons, passed in the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park that is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Abby Kisicki, who survived last year’s mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others, stands outside of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop after a rally for the ban of assault weapons, Thursday, June 29. Three federal appellate judges confronted lawyers challenging Illinois’ ban on assault weapons, passed in the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park that is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jarvis Mason dances during the Chicago House Music Festival and Taste of Chicago Humboldt Park in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Saturday, June 24.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace speaks to reporters before the start of Bubba’s Block Party at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on the South Side, Wednesday, June 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago Park District camper reacts after putting on one of NASCAR driver Aric Almirola’s fireproof gloves during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Pit Stop in Columbus Park on the West Side, Thursday, June 29.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers gather around and dance near the stage to listen to local artist DJ Zel perform during Pride in the Park at Butler Field in Grant Park, Friday, June 23.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

