IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores

Friday, June 9
at Duly Health and Care Field, Joliet
Class 3A
Grayslake Central 9, Effingham 1
Nazareth vs. Sycamore, noon
Class 4A
Edwardsville vs. York, 3
Brother Rice vs. New Trier, 5
Saturday, June 10
at Duly Health and Care Field, Joliet
Class 3A
Third place, 9 a.m.
Title, TBA
Class 4A
Third place, 3
Title, 5:30
The Latest
Taylor Swift and her Swifties took over the city, a giant pigeon was spotted in Welles Park, and Chicago Public Schools students started summer break.
Eight games in, the Sky’s 97.3 defensive rating is fourth in the league. Their offensive rating (98.3) is eighth, but in six clutch games this season, it improves to second (123.9) behind the Aces.
Part of the Austin artist’s mission to be covered “neck to toe” in body art, Roberts, 25, had his hands tattooed, with a snake that seems to slither from one hand to the other.
The L car versions of “Transformers” characters Optimus Prime and Megatron were created by the graffiti artist Emte as part of a hip hop-themed art contest last weekend.
‘The Blackening’: How a Chicago comedian’s takedown of horror cliches grew into high-profile Hollywood movie
Second City alum (and critic) Dewayne Perkins co-writes and co-stars in comedy film about why the Black characters always die first.