The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
High School Baseball Sports High School Sports

IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores

All the scores from the Class 3A and 4A baseball games this weekend in Joliet.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores
Edwardsville’s Kaden Jennings (11) and Cole Funkhauser (1) start to celebrate as the Tigers defeat Mundelein in last season’s Class 4A state championship game.

Edwardsville’s Kaden Jennings (11) and Cole Funkhauser (1) start to celebrate as the Tigers defeat Mundelein in last season’s Class 4A state championship game.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Friday, June 9
at Duly Health and Care Field, Joliet

Class 3A
Grayslake Central 9, Effingham 1
Nazareth vs. Sycamore, noon

Class 4A
Edwardsville vs. York, 3
Brother Rice vs. New Trier, 5

Saturday, June 10
at Duly Health and Care Field, Joliet

Class 3A
Third place, 9 a.m.
Title, TBA

Class 4A
Third place, 3
Title, 5:30

Next Up In High School Sports
Jim Thome, back in uniform as Nazareth assistant, prepares to coach son in state semifinals
Kevin Thunderbird, father of 3 Kenwood star athletes, killed in Hyde Park shooting
Naperville North wins the ICASSTT Clash, the de facto state championship
Young’s Skylar Jones commits to Arizona
Illinois recruit Morez Johnson transfers to Thornton
Football notebook: Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson and Bolingbrook’s Kyan Berry Johnson commit and Charlie Bliss retires
The Latest
Chicago Police Department recruits lined up in their dark blue uniforms
Photography
Picture Chicago: 18 can’t miss Sun-Times’ photos
Taylor Swift and her Swifties took over the city, a giant pigeon was spotted in Welles Park, and Chicago Public Schools students started summer break.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Sky coach/GM James Wade hopes creating a strong bond among his players will translate into success on the court.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s early success a direct result of bond developed by fresh-faced team
Eight games in, the Sky’s 97.3 defensive rating is fourth in the league. Their offensive rating (98.3) is eighth, but in six clutch games this season, it improves to second (123.9) behind the Aces.
By Annie Costabile
 
Nico Roberts’ goal is to be covered “neck-to-toe” in body art, most recently completing his palm tattoos.
Inking Well
From palms to, yes, his eyelids, Nico Roberts views his body as a ‘canvas’ for tattoo art
Part of the Austin artist’s mission to be covered “neck to toe” in body art, Roberts, 25, had his hands tattooed, with a snake that seems to slither from one hand to the other.
By Katie Anthony
 
A graffiti art mural by artist Emte on the Orange Line retaining wall by the Western station along 49th Street between Oakley Avenue and Western Boulevard.
Murals and Mosaics
Graffiti-style mural near Southwest Side Orange Line L stop features ‘Trains-formers’
The L car versions of “Transformers” characters Optimus Prime and Megatron were created by the graffiti artist Emte as part of a hip hop-themed art contest last weekend.
By Sun-Times staff
 
blackening_unit_211026_00336rc2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Blackening’: How a Chicago comedian’s takedown of horror cliches grew into high-profile Hollywood movie
Second City alum (and critic) Dewayne Perkins co-writes and co-stars in comedy film about why the Black characters always die first.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 