Friday, June 9, 2023
Boy, 16, seriously wounded in Garfield Park shooting

He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The man lost control of his motorcycle and struck a wall on Lower Waker Drive, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy was outside just after 9:30 a.m. in the first block of North Keeler Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation. There was no one in custody.

Blue Jays drop pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
CPS’ special-education leader steps down
Picture Chicago: 18 can’t miss Sun-Times’ photos
Riccardo Muti: ‘I leave the position of music director knowing that I have done my best’
Ex-Cook County judge, accused of stealing decorated Tuskegee Airman’s life savings, is ordered to pay $1.2 million
Woman arrested during downtown Chicago looting pleads guilty to federal gun charges
Amber Pelzer was downtown with a gun in her car on a night there was widespread unrest following the police killed of George Floyd.
By Andy Grimm
 
Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey wants a tax break on land the team bought for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Bears
Filthy rich teams like the Bears don’t need tax breaks to build a stadium
The Rickettses, owners of the Cubs, ended up using their own money to renovate Wrigley Field and build up the surrounding neighborhood. Why can’t the McCaskeys do the same with their project?
By Rick Morrissey
 
he Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful.
MLB
Blue Jays drop pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments
The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQ+ activist leZlie Lee Kam.
By Associated Press
 
Nation/World
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
The federal charges represent the biggest legal jeopardy so far for Trump, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with falsifying business records.
By Meg Kinnard | Associated Press
 
Movies and TV
Wild about ‘Wild Things’: After 25 years, the kooky mystery still excites and surprises
Director John McNaughton will take part in an anniversary screening Monday at the Music Box Theatre.
By Richard Roeper
 