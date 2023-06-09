Boy, 16, seriously wounded in Garfield Park shooting

A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Garfield Park on the West Side.
The boy was outside just after 9:30 a.m. in the first block of North Keeler Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation. There was no one in custody.
The Latest
Amber Pelzer was downtown with a gun in her car on a night there was widespread unrest following the police killed of George Floyd.
The Rickettses, owners of the Cubs, ended up using their own money to renovate Wrigley Field and build up the surrounding neighborhood. Why can’t the McCaskeys do the same with their project?
The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQ+ activist leZlie Lee Kam.
The federal charges represent the biggest legal jeopardy so far for Trump, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with falsifying business records.
Director John McNaughton will take part in an anniversary screening Monday at the Music Box Theatre.