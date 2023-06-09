Boy, 16, seriously wounded in Garfield Park shooting

A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy was outside just after 9:30 a.m. in the first block of North Keeler Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation. There was no one in custody.

