Horoscope for Monday, July 10, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Start this day in a cautionary frame of mind. It’s the beginning of the week; nevertheless, you could get in trouble by speaking too fast or too sharply because you’re inclined to feel things intensely today! Knowing this, you can pull your punches and agree to disagree.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Steer clear of controversial subjects. Whatever happens that irks you, just let it go. Why ruin your peace of mind and the harmony of your daily environment by getting caught up in something that will soon be history? Instead, focus on improving your digs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

They say that how something begins affects how it unfolds. Therefore, because today is the beginning of the week, avoid arguments because who wants a week like that? Not you. Be patient with female colleagues and friends. Likewise, be patient with chaotic activity at home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money squabbles might take place or perhaps disagreements about something that you own? Keep your perspective. Don’t get carried away with what annoys you. Think about the long-range view and what your long-term objectives are.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid arguments that might easily arise today practically anything, mainly because you are emotionally tense. (Admit it.) The brittle tree is always the first to snap in the wind. You don’t have to be right. You don’t have to win. Just be you and relax.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There’s a strong undercurrent going on today perhaps because of a dispute that’s taking place behind the scenes? Some kind of hidden information might upset your relations with kids or a romantic partner or even your practical dealings about shared property and the wealth of someone else? (Tread carefully.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

When talking to friends and members of groups today, especially with younger people, you might find that feelings are running high. By nature, you like to have harmonious surroundings around you, and you like to get along with others. Therefore, watch what you say, and don’t get carried away.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be respectful when talking to authority figures today — bosses, parents, teachers and the police. You’ll only be doing yourself a favor. Why antagonize people in authority when they have the power to make your life miserable? (I think this is a no-brainer.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid touchy subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today if you can because these will lead to arguments and intense situations, especially related to your job, your health and perhaps even a pet. Decide not to make a big deal about anything. Coast through this day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t get your belly in a rash over financial disagreements today, especially about how to divide or share something like an inheritance. Ideally, you might want to postpone these discussions for later in the week when the vibes are more mellow. Go with what works.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be patient with partners and close friends today. Avoid situations that pit you against each other because who wants to start the week like that? Instead, take a breath and practice some tolerance. (You cannot practice tolerance unless your views are tested.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Squabbles about money, earnings, or your job, your health or a pet are on the table today. Unfortunately, if you get involved in these intense discussions, it will only ruin your day. You don’t need this. Instead, choose a playful escape. Perhaps sports or fun activities with kids or something to do with the entertainment world.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Golshifteh Farahani (1983) shares your birthday. You appreciate beauty and art because you are sensitive to everything going on around you. You learn quickly and you work hard. Focus on the needs of family and your personal responsibilities this year so that you can be helpful to others. Take care of yourself. Time for a makeover?

