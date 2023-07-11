Menu Planner: Treat your loved ones to a special family meal with steak au poivre

Steak au Poivre

Makes 4 servings (2 steaks)

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 11 to 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon coarse grind black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

2 boneless strip steaks

For the sauce:

1/3 cup unsalted beef broth

3 tablespoons cognac or brandy (see NOTE)

1/3 cup heavy cream

Combine pepper and garlic salt; press evenly onto steaks. Place steaks on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (or 11 to 15 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally.

For the sauce: Heat nonstick saucepan on medium. Add broth; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add cognac; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in cream; increase heat to medium-high. Cook 10 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened, stirring often. Serve over steaks.

NOTE: Substitute cognac or brandy with 2 or 3 teaspoons brandy extract plus 3 tablespoons water.

Per serving: 303 calories, 37 grams protein, 15 grams fat (46% calories from fat), 7.7 grams saturated fat, 1 gram carbohydrate, 121 milligrams cholesterol, 511 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Onion pie

Makes 6 wedges

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 refrigerated pie crust

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups chopped sweet onions (such as Vidalia)

1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

1 egg

1/2 cup 1% milk

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Dash of hot sauce

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place crust in a 9-inch pie plate as directed; set aside. Melt butter in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add onion; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until softened, but not browned, stirring occasionally. Spoon onion into pie crust. In a medium bowl, beat cheese and egg with electric mixer until smooth. Blend in milk, salt and hot sauce. Pour mixture over onion. Bake 45 minutes or until set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 296 calories, 8 grams protein, 20 grams fat (58% calories from fat), 10.6 grams saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 546 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Spanish chicken skillet

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup flour

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

6 (5- to 6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large green bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 large onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with liquid

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

In a pie plate, mix together flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, thyme and black pepper. Coat chicken with 2 tablespoons of mixture. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes per side or until browned. Remove from skillet, cover to keep warm. Add bell pepper and onion to skillet; cook and stir 8 minutes or until softened. Stir in tomatoes, broth and remaining flour mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Add red pepper. Return chicken and accumulated liquid to skillet. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve.

Per serving: 270 calories, 34 grams protein, 8 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 104 milligrams cholesterol, 405 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Beef and potato quesadillas

Chop leftover steak; set aside. Combine mashed potatoes, 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Microwave on high (100% power) 3 minutes or until hot. Add steak and mix well. Divide mixture and spread on half of 4 (10-inch) flour tortillas to 1/2 inch from edge. Sprinkle each tortilla with 1/4 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese. Fold over and coat one side with cooking spray. Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high; add 2 tortillas (coated side down) and cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until golden and crispy. Coat tops with cooking spray (away from heat) before turning. Repeat with 2 more quesadillas.

Serve with your favorite salsa, along with carrot salad.

Fried rice

Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in large, nonstick skillet or wok on medium-high. Add 1 clove minced garlic; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add 1 cup (about 4 ounces) thinly sliced napa cabbage, 3/4 cup fresh or frozen peas (thawed) and 1/3 cup diced ham (or other cooked meat). Stir-fry 30 seconds. Add 4 cups chilled cooked rice, 1/3 cup sliced green onions and 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Push rice to one side of skillet. Pour in 3 lightly beaten eggs. Cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds. Continue stir-frying by combining eggs with rice mixture until eggs are thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Spoon onto serving platter and garnish with sliced green onion tops.

Kiwi butter wraps

For one serving: Spread a small flour tortilla with peanut butter. Top the nearest half of the tortilla with about 2 tablespoons of whipped cream cheese and diced kiwi. Roll up like a burrito and gobble it up like a kid.