The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Djordje Mihailovic a different person since leaving Fire, Chicago

Living in and learning new cultures, such as in Montreal and the Netherlands, will do that to somebody, and Mihailovic has learned about himself as he has hopped around the globe.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Djordje Mihailovic a different person since leaving Fire, Chicago
Djordje Mihailovic began his career with the Fire.

Djordje Mihailovic began his career with the Fire.

Courtesy of the Fire

Former Fire attacker Djordje Mihailovic has changed since he was with the U.S. men’s national team during the 2019 Gold Cup.

‘‘A lot has happened from that point and now,’’ Mihailovic, 24, said when he was in Chicago with the USMNT last month for the 2023 Gold Cup. ‘‘I was a little kid back then, and I feel like I’m an adult now. All of the experiences [since] then [have] made me a different type of player, a different type of human.’’

Indeed, Mihailovic — who grew up in Lemont — has gone through a lot in the last four years.

During the COVID-affected season of 2020, Mihailovic was benched and had a run-in with then-Fire coach Raphael Wicky in an MLS is Back Tournament elimination match and generally seemed to be stagnating with his hometown club. In December of that year, the Fire traded Mihailovic to CF Montreal for up to $1 million in allocation money.

Mihailovic then blossomed in Montreal, scoring 13 goals and adding 22 assists in two seasons before his move to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in January 2023. During his first half-season in the Netherlands, he played in 15 league matches and contributed only one goal and one assist.

The transition to Europe, Mihailovic said, was not what he expected.

‘‘I thought that I was going to come in smoothly into the team and find my rhythm fairly quickly, but it has taken some time for me,’’ Mihailovic said. ‘‘It was expected from the coaches and from the club that it’s going to take time for me to adjust just to living there in a different country.

‘‘I think that was the bigger change than the sport itself, just to live there and [in] a different culture and to feel comfortable in that environment away from the field. But this is an opportunity right now that I have going into the new season. I have to get sharp in [the Gold Cup] and go into preseason with the team and make my mark into that team.”

Not always getting immediate results is something Mihailovic has had to handle before.

When he was with the Fire, Mihailovic blew out his ACL in the 2017 playoffs. Though his knee recovered, the technically gifted Mihailovic never really was given the keys to the Fire attack and likely was underused and deployed incorrectly by Wicky and predecessor Veljko Paunovic. He also hasn’t yet become a regular with the USMNT; as of Tuesday, he had only 10 appearances with the national team.

‘‘It’s all of those experiences that make you change your mentality and make you believe in yourself,’’ he said. ‘‘Even though when maybe certain things are not making you believe in yourself, you have to always believe in yourself. When you go through those experiences, you learn different ways of thinking.’’

On and off the field, Mihailovic isn’t the same person he was when he left Chicago and the Fire. Living in and learning new cultures, such as in Montreal and the Netherlands, will do that to somebody, and Mihailovic has learned about himself as he has hopped around the globe.

‘‘When you experience living away from home and also living in different countries, you just learn different things,’’ he said. 

Next Up In Sports
On list of Northwestern Q’s still unanswered: Where is AD Derrick Gragg’s leadership?
Bulls front office still has a lot to prove in the drafting department
Chicago baseball disappoints again — so why do we settle?
Y2, OK? Let’s see how well you know baseball facts since the year 2000
Why Blackhawks relinquished Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews’ leadership but wanted Nick Foligno, Corey Perry’s leadership
Rambling around Markham Prairie, an appreciation
The Latest
Purdue v Northwestern
College Sports
On list of Northwestern Q’s still unanswered: Where is AD Derrick Gragg’s leadership?
Does Gragg have any real authority over the football program, or does that authority quietly reside, as some insiders indicate, with the board of trustees and the school’s preeminent benefactor, former insurance magnate and billionaire alum Pat Ryan?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Bulls front office still has a lot to prove in the drafting department
The hope was guard Dalen Terry would take a big step forward this offseason, starting in Summer League. That hasn’t exactly happened, and now there continues being more questions than answers when it comes to the drafting ability of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and his general manager Marc Eversley.
By Joe Cowley
 
Is frozen fruit as nutritious as its fresh counterparts?&nbsp;
Eat Well
Telling fact from fiction on nutrition: Debunking 3 common myths
Fresh isn’t always best. Fasting isn’t a good way to lose weight. And frequent eating doesn’t boost your metabolism.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics
Columnists
Chicago baseball disappoints again — so why do we settle?
Is this us? If so, is this who we are, having both teams almost in unison singing the same ol’ hopeless song of “Wait Until Next Year,” with an entire city their backing vocalists.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa swings at the ball during a 1999 spring training game against the White Sox at HoHoKam Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Sports Saturday
Y2, OK? Let’s see how well you know baseball facts since the year 2000
The turn of the century came without incident; this week’s quiz examines the Cubs and White Sox since then.
By Bill Chuck
 