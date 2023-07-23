Horoscope for Sunday, July 23, 2023

Moon Alert

After 1:15 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions . The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Issues related to vacations, social outings, sports events, romantic relationships, as well as your kids, are a bit up for grabs and in the air at this time. Things are changing fast. Because of this, wait until the dust settles before you act or make a decision. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Home repairs and family conversations might suddenly assume more importance in your world. Ditto for redecorating projects. Listen to what everybody has to offer, then decide for yourself. Taste is a personal thing, and you know what you like.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone time for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. On the upside, you might have some brilliant ideas because it’s easy for you to think outside of the box. Whatever happens, you will definitely enjoy your surroundings and appreciate the beauty of your world.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because this is a very unpredictable time for your assets — this includes cash as well as your belongings. Pleasant surprises might happen. Or conversely, you might suffer loss or damages. Keep your eyes open!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a restless, unpredictable time for you because Mercury is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus. This means you are fascinated with absolutely everything because your mind is so stimulated. “Look! A bright shiny object!” Thoughts will flash through your head with lightning speed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Secrets might be revealed. Or you might encounter someone who is different and unusual, and your meeting is a bit surreptitious or on the sly. (“What’s the password?”) Something will contribute to a restless feeling within you — almost certainly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be surprised by a young friend or acquaintance. Or perhaps you will meet someone new who is unusual, probably younger and quite different? Whatever the case, there’s a good chance this person will prompt you or cause you to modify your future goals. (Ya never know.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today especially (but in general, around this time), you might find that parents, bosses and authority figures are completely unpredictable. They could really throw you a curveball. The trick is not to overreact or to have a knee-jerk reaction. Whatever happens, take a moment so that you can process it before you respond.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans are unreliable now. Expect cancellations, delays and changes. Likewise, school schedules and issues related to publishing, the media as well as medicine and the law are up for grabs! Double check timetables and itineraries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make friends with your bank account so that you know what’s happening because some unpredictable events can impact your assets, your shared wealth, or anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. Stay on top of this to avoid a nasty surprise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Partners and close friends might be challenging to deal with lately. They might make unusual suggestions. They might make unusual demands. Something related to your relationship might suddenly take a new and unexpected turn? Or they might introduce you to someone who is different or unusual.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Issues related to your pets as well as your health are subject to surprises and unexpected discoveries. Give these things your proper attention. Likewise, many of you might have some surprises or a breakthrough in issues related to your job or any important task that you set for yourself. This might also involve the use of something high tech.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Daniel Radcliffe (1989) shares your birthday . Others gravitate to you because you are a caring person, which is wonderful. Kindness and generosity are important, but don’t let yourself be taken advantage of. This year is the beginning of a fresh, new cycle for you. Be courageous, adventurous and open any door!

