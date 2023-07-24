The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 24, 2023
Editorials Commentary

X marks the flop? Killing Twitter’s iconic blue bird is Elon Musk’s latest folly

Rebranding the social media platform “X” is the latest bird-brained idea from Elon Musk, who has been busy clipping Twitter’s wings ever since he bought it for $44 billion last year.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE X marks the flop? Killing Twitter’s iconic blue bird is Elon Musk’s latest folly
This combination of pictures created on July 24, 2023, shows a picture (L) taken on September 4, 2019, showing the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France, and a picture (R) taken on July 24, 2023, showing the new Twitter logo rebranded as X, displayed on a screen in Paris. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET and ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

This combination of pictures shows the old Twitter logo, displayed on a smart-phone screen in 2019, and a picture taken on Monday, showing the new Twitter logo rebranded as X.

Getty

Twitter’s iconic blue bird has flown away. Or rather, our feathered friend was put out to pasture along with the once-thriving social media platform’s highly recognizable name.

Rebranding the company “X” is the latest bird-brained idea from Elon Musk, who has been busily clipping Twitter’s wings ever since he bought the business for $44 billion last year.

Musk keeps alienating users, more and more of whom find themselves deleting the app with each of his irrational decisions. The ‘X’ rebrand is arguably worse than the imbecilic move of trashing the verified “legacy” checkmarks and putting the badges up for sale for $8 a month.

And among those who reluctantly choose to stay, many aren’t logging on as much as they used to, or rely less on the site, which has seen an increase in hate speech and misinformation as a result of Musk’s policies.

Editorial

Editorial

The question now is, how long until Musk’s madness — killing off an iconic brand logo — destroys the platform altogether?

Six out of ten Americans said they took a break from Twitter for several weeks or more a few months after Musk acquired the social media service, while a quarter of those surveyed said they are not likely to use it a year from now, according to a recent study by the Pew Research Center.

The “X factor” could also lead to more deactivations, based on the thousands of likes on tweets — or “‘X’s” as the posts are now supposed to be called — ridiculing Musk’s latest move.

Musk, who has a thing for the 24th letter of the alphabet, tweeted over the weekend that changing Twitter’s logo to “X” is a way to “embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

Meanwhile, CEO Linda Yaccarino rolled out a thread that is equally for the birds, ordaining the rebrand as a “second chance to make another big impression” and heralding “the future state of unlimited interactivity.”

Because what we all really need, Yaccarino thinks, is one single place where we can watch video, listen to audio, send messages — and do our banking, all at once.

For all his chatter about being one-of-a-kind, Musk gets an “F” for originality. “X” isn’t fresh. It’s associated with pornography and used in algebra and in tic-tac-toe. There’s the mysterious, fictional “Racer X” in the classic “Speed Racer” cartoon. We could go on, but you get the point.

Musk has nearly destroyed the beneficial features of what was once Twitter. Now that he’s killed the bird with his ego and stone-cold foolishness, we wonder how long it’ll take before “X” migrates into oblivion.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Face it. Our private biometric information needs more protection, not less.
For sake of small restaurants, go slow on getting rid of subminimum wage
Amtrak improvements stay on track after Senate steps in to save funding
Americans deserve the full truth about Trump’s role in Jan. 6 attack
Eliminating cash bail puts Illinois firmly on road of criminal justice reform
Since convicted former ComEd CEO can’t follow the law, she shouldn’t be practicing it
The Latest
Jessica Cox, the first licensed armless pilot, gave students at AeroStar Avion Institute a demonstration of the first foot-controlled airplane July 19, 2023.
Education
Armless pilot gives students a look at first foot-controlled plane: ‘Disability does not mean inability’
‘The Impossible Airplane’ would be flown using a foot-operated control panel installed on the floor.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
_Z099435.jpg
Crime
‘This could’ve been a tragedy.’ No one hurt when 10-year-old boy fires at Chicago cops during standoff at Beverly home
The boy was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for observation, according police, who said he was experiencing “mental distress.”
By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Jake Burger of the White Sox hits a home run at Dodger Stadium on June.
White Sox
White Sox’ Jake Burger feels like he’s just getting started: ‘The possibilities are limitless in my opinion’
White Sox infielder making noise with his bat, improving his defense — and could get more play at second base.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Vice President Kamala Harris walks on the stage at UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference at McCormick place on Monday.
Elections
VP Kamala Harris urges Hispanic leaders in Chicago to unite against extremists: ‘When we fight, we win’
Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Chicago came as she continues a month-long series of events to galvanize key Democratic groups, including Hispanic and Black voters.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A gentleman rides his bike down the lakefront, Monday, July 24, 2023.
Weather
Ready or not, here comes the heat
Temperatures in the city are expected to reach the high 90s by Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
By Stefano Esposito
 