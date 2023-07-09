Horoscope for Sunday, July 9, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re convincing today. However, family conversations will be idealistic, gentle and mutually sympathetic. You might want to explore ideas that you would like to turn into a reality. These wishes and dreams might apply to the family or to where you live.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Don’t worry if you spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world, because that’s just what’s happening. You can use this influence to share your hopes and dreams with someone else. Your imagination is heightened, which is wonderful for artistic projects.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If shopping, you will be tempted to buy luxurious, elegant items. To cover all your bases, keep your receipts. (You might feel different in a few days.) Meanwhile, moneymaking ideas might have a pie-in-the-sky quality. Give everything a second, sober thought.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Mercury is in your sign dancing with fuzzy Neptune, which pumps your creative imagination and makes you more sensitive to the aspects of the world around you. Don’t worry about wasting time. This is the perfect day for a fantasy life and whimsical escapes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will welcome any time spent alone to indulge in memories, fantasies and wishful thinking. That’s because today it’s easy for your mind to drift off into never-never land. This is an excellent day for artists and writers. It’s also a fun time for kids’ activities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Conversations with friends will be mutually sympathetic and warm because each person will listen to the other with sincerity. You might also be involved with a charitable organization with a mandate to help those who are less fortunate. (Noble.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day to make your plea to bosses or authority figures if you need them to sympathize with your situation. In fact, most people feel warm-hearted and sympathetic to each other today. It’s as if they know what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions about philosophy, religion, art and other intellectual subjects will be heady and interesting today because your mind is open and willing to entertain many concepts. You might also have a strong wish to travel and “get away from all this.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Postpone important financial decisions today, especially about inheritances or how to share or divide something because you might give away the farm. Generosity is a wonderful thing; however, there is such a thing as idiot compassion. When it comes to dividing wealth, stay levelheaded.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you are happy to cocoon at home. You might have an important conversation with a female family member. Fortunately, discussions with others will be sympathetic and supportive, which is why it’s a good day to reach out if you need help — or to offer help.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you are at work today, a coworker or fellow colleague might ask for your help or want to confide in you. This is just fine because today if you can help someone, you will. Meanwhile, many of you will also be involved with pets at a special, affectionate level.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fabulous day for artists or anyone who needs to use their imagination to be successful in whatever they’re doing. This is also a lovely day to deal with children and share stories and imaginative ideas. Meanwhile, romance will be the stuff of movies. (Don’t leave home without a rose between your teeth.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kelly McGillis (1957) shares your birthday. You are an independent thinker. You are confident, strong-willed and eager to explore what life has to offer. You have a creative imagination. Expect exciting changes this year along with increased personal freedom. Let go of anything that holds you back. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act on them. You might travel.

