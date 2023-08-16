Sam Smith delivers a sultry dose of razzle-dazzle in United Center show

Devil horns were visible throughout the United Center on Tuesday night as Sam Smith’s Gloria Tour touched down in Chicago.

The glowing red props were briskly selling at the merch stands and immediately worn by fans waiting to see Smith’s first U.S. tour in five years. Of course, the design was also a nod to the infamously fiendish performance of “Unholy” at the Grammys in February that sent tongues wagging, had FCC phone lines ringing, and made fans hope to hell it was a new creative flex for the British crooner who spent the first part of their career dodging the label of Adele 2.0.

Though, if the Gloria Tour’s raunch, provocativeness and overall sense of acceptance and liberation is any indicator, Sam 2.0 is here to stay.

“This show tonight is about freedom,” Smith declared, adding, “So, let go, have fun, make some friends, sing, dance, take your tops off if you must.”

A reclined, golden statue of Aphrodite provides the backdrop for Sam Smith during their concert at the United Center. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Across 100 minutes and 21 songs, Smith practiced what they preached, shedding any inhibitions — and also their wardrobe at a few key moments.

During a suggestive cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love,” they removed a custom-made Bulls jersey and threw it into the crowd; soon after, on a cover of Madonna’s “Human Nature,” the singer came to the stage outfitted in a thong, some fishnets and nipple tassels.

Most of these pearl-clutching moments came during the latter half of the show that was broken into three distinct acts: “Love,” “Beauty” and “Sex.” All of them were tied together by a giant, side-lying sculpture of the love and fertility goddess Aphrodite that became an onstage playground for Smith, the live band and dancers on which to glide across and slide down.

In truth, the Gloria Tour is a carefully sequenced concert with its own subtle narrative that brings attendees through the evolution of Smith, from a bespoke British singer to a modern-day queer pop icon who took the reins on their latest album and found themselves in the process.

Fans express their affection for Sam Smith during the singer’s United Center concert on Tuesday night. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Not only did it pay off with “Gloria” selling 1.6 million copies to date and making Smith even more of a household name (they appear as themselves in an upcoming episode of HBO’s “And Just Like That”), but also in giving visibility to the LGBTQ+ community. The mammoth track “Unholy,” which pairs Smith with German singer Kim Petras, went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and nabbed a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance, the first time an openly non-binary and openly transgender musician, respectively, received those accolades.

Smith took time reflect on their personal journey and to thank their local fans, specifically.

“I’ll never forget being here, playing theaters when I was 20- and 21-years-old,” Smith shared, calling to mind their more intimate show at the Riviera in 2014. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for sticking with me all these years.”

The show started off with a few of their first big ballad hits from 2014 debut album “In The Lonely Hour,” including “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not The Only One” and “Like I Can.” All were delivered with Smith’s impeccable voice, supported by a heavenly choir of backup singers. Smith’s outfits were also angelic for this act, featuring more gold adornments than a bejeweled corset in a Versace fashion show, platform boots and a stunning long-sleeved tulle ballgown that provided the perfect opportunity for twirling around the stage.

After a stunning piano-led cover of Des’ree’s “I’m Kissing You” (from the soundtrack to the Baz Luhrmann film “Romeo + Juliet”), an a capella take on “Lay Me Down” that held the audience so captive you could hear a pin drop, and duets with opener Jessie Reyez (who also appears on “Gloria”), Smith declared it was time to “turn this place into a gay bar,” signaling the show’s mid-set, sea theme change.

Gone were the harmonious backup singers and high-fashion frocks and in came the dexterous dancers and lots of skin to shake things up for the disco romp of “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” as well as “Latch” (the Disclosure track that put Smith on the map) and, of course, a salacious take on “Unholy” complete with a groundswell of fire and devil tridents.

That song should have ended the show; instead, it all wrapped with just the dancers left to hype up the crowd as the house played a recording of Smith’s new single with Madonna, “Vulgar.” They created it together after Madonna gave her speech at the Grammys introducing Smith and Petras’ infamous performance. Madonna’s words now also define the Gloria Tour: “If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely on to something.”

Set List

LOVE



Stay With Me

I’m Not The Only One

Like I Can

Too Good At Goodbyes

Perfect (with Jessie Reyez)

Diamonds

How Do You Sleep?

Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)

BEAUTY



I’m Kissing You (Des’ree cover)

Lay Me Down

Love Goes

Gimme (with Jessie Reyez)

Lose You

Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)

I’m Not Here To Make Friends

Latch (Disclosure & Sam Smith)

I Feel Love (Donna Summer cover)

SEX

