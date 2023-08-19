The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Saturday, August 19, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Saturday, August 19, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:30 to 7 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For 2 1/2 days every month the moon is directly opposite your sign, and when this occurs, you have to be accommodating. In point of fact, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. That’s what’s happening today and tomorrow. It’s no biggie. You can do this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Home and family, especially redecorating projects, as well as a chance to entertain at home are your primary focus right now. In particular, you might look for ways to help someone or be of service to a family member. You might take care of children?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s Saturday and you are in the mood for fun! Grab every chance to play, socialize, enjoy the arts, catch a movie, see a play, enjoy a musical performance as well as check out sports events and fun activities with kids. Take time for pleasure today!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s been a busy time for you recently, which makes this weekend the perfect time to cocoon at home. Put your feet up, relax and enjoy yourself amid familiar surroundings. Catch up on laundry. Run the vacuum for 20 minutes. You know the drill.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an interesting weekend because you’re empowered with the sun and Venus in your sign. However, today and tomorrow, you will observe your surroundings. You will appreciate the people in your life. Likewise, you will appreciate the beauty of your everyday world. Sweet.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might find that you identify more closely with the things that you own, which, for example, is why you might not lend something to someone? Or you might feel very personally about a purchase. Keep this in mind to put things in perspective.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

For 2 1/2 days every month, the moon is in your sign. This starts this morning. (see Moon Alert) and when this happens, you will be more emotional; nevertheless, your luck will improve. Oh yes, you will have the edge over all the other signs. Ask the universe for a favor!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Despite the fact that the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, today you need a bit of privacy. Be smart and seek out ways to keep a low profile. You might want to work alone or do things behind the scenes. That’s just fine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be more involved than usual with a female friend today or, possibly, a member of a group. This discussion could be significant. This is actually a good day to share your goals for the future with someone to get their feedback. It might help.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

For some reason, people seem to know personal details about your private life today. Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Meanwhile, if you can make travel plans, this will please you because you’re eager to discover new things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This weekend you want to shake things up! You’re bored with the same old, same old. You want adventure, excitement and a chance to learn something new. Obviously, you would love to travel somewhere you’ve never been before.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re keen to work and be productive. Today and tomorrow, you’re focused on shared property, taxes, debt and your financial obligations. You need to know how much you have in order to know how far you can go.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Peter Gallagher (1955) shares your birthday. You are a serious person who presents a smooth facade to the world because your image is important to you. You give meticulous attention to details. This is a year of learning and teaching. You might renew your spiritual beliefs. Take time to explore philosophies that give you a better self-awareness.

Next Up In Entertainment
Chicago’s oldest movie theater, the New 400 Theaters, closes to the public after a century
‘Call Northside 777,’ James Stewart’s gritty Chicago newspaper drama, back on big screen
Desde dulces momentos hasta tediosas batallas de superhéroes, ‘Blue Beetle’ es decepcionante
‘Transformers’ figures transform a West Side wall in a new mural
Something old, something new, something borrowed, something tattooed
Horoscope for Friday, August 18, 2023
The Latest
Mayor Richard Daley (left) chats with Police Supt. Matt Rodriguez at an event in 1997.
Columnists
Brass from the past: Top Chicago cops? I’ve known a few
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s appointment of Larry Snelling as Chicago Police superintendent prompted a peek into this reporter’s aging notepad, a flashback to 14 or so former Chicago top cops I’ve known or covered since 1967.
By Michael Sneed
 
Screen_Shot_2023_08_18_at_10.04.58_PM.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s skid reaches four in loss to Dream
The result left the Sky (12-19) a half-game behind the Sparks in the battle for the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Loyola’s Joey Herbert, right, and Kyle Baltazar work through a drill during practice.
High School Football
No. 4 Loyola’s experienced defense set to carry the load early
Five starters return on defense from a team that won the Class 8A title last season. The new starters stepping in are nearly all seniors.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Downers Grover resident Willis Johnson died on Aug. 16, 2023 at the age of 86. He dedicated his life to the movie theater industry, and worked to revitalize historic buildings.
Obituaries
Willis Johnson, co-founder of largest Illinois-based theaters, dies at 86. He loved ‘being part of the fun’ with movie-goers
The co-founder of Classic Cinemas was a lifelong Downers Grove resident. Willis Johnson spent his life finding historic, pushed aside buildings and turning them into downtown movie theaters and community hubs.
By Mariah Rush
 
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.
Lake View
One injured high-rise apartment fire in Lake View
The fire was on the 15th floor of 421 W. Melrose St., the fire department said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 