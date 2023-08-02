The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Cubs put Marcus Stroman on 15-day IL with hip inflammation

In a corresponding move, they added reliever José Cuas to the roster.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs put Marcus Stroman on 15-day IL with hip inflammation
1567703471.jpg

Getty

The Cubs’ roster moves Wednesday unveiled a contributing factor in right-hander Marcus Stroman’s recent struggles on the mound. 

They put him on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right hip, making room on the roster for trade deadline addition José Cuas to join the bullpen. 

“Beyond frustrating,” Stroman said of his recent results. “Because I do so much in between starts to get right and to focus on things. And when everything you’re doing is not fixing [it,] I feel like I just had to go to the root of the problem rather than trying to get around it.” 

For the Cubs’ best shot at a playoff push, they’ll need Stroman healthy and back in rhythm. Stroman, an All-Star and one of the best pitchers in MLB early in the year, posted a 9.11 ERA in July. In his last start, he surrendered six runs in three innings against the Reds on Monday. 

Stroman didn’t say exactly when the discomfort in his hip started, only that he’d been feeling it “for a bit.”

“One of those things that lingered, progressively got worse and got to the point where I couldn’t fire my glute, my quad, nothing around my hip at all,” he said. “… It just got to the point where I was doing too much with my upper body and trying to do so much without having a lower half.”

It was clear after Stroman’s last outing that he would have to miss a start, whether or not the Cubs put him on the IL.

“Still only going to miss one start with the off days we have, and he’ll be able to work on some stuff with the time he’s going to have down,” manager David Ross said. “So I thought it was an optimal time: we’re not going to have to be short-handed, and we’ve had other guys pitching really well, we were able to add Cuas to the bullpen to keep things stable for a little bit.” 

The Cubs have three off days in the next couple weeks, giving them rotation flexibility. If all goes to plan, they’ll only have to use a fill-in for one spot start to cover Stroman’s time on the IL. Ross said he didn’t know who would start in Stroman’s place. But Javier Assad and Hayden Wesneski both have starting experience and are on the active roster. 

Stroman said he received a cortisone shot in his hip on Wednesday. After a couple days, he’ll begin a strength and stability program. Time on the IL will also give him a chance to get his mechanics back on track once pain-free. 

“I’m not even slightly worried,” Stroman said. “I know after this, I’m going to feel strong, … and I should be right to where I was.”

Next Up In News
Man in vehicle shot, killed in West Garfield Park vehicle
Pot prices in Illinois are some of the highest in the nation, new study finds
Mother killed, 3 others wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
Slow down, Chicago Bears? Johnson says he won’t be rushed into deal to keep team in the city: ‘We’ll get there’
Taste of Chicago 2023: Doug E. Fresh, Proyecto Uno, Whitney to perform
Mayor praises Chicago cops for ‘great deal of restraint’ after teen takeover in South Loop: ‘That is a system of care’
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man in vehicle shot, killed in West Garfield Park vehicle
The man, 33, was sitting in a vehicle about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when an SUV approached and at least one person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Mohammad Samra and Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_115011259.jpg
Marijuana
Pot prices in Illinois are some of the highest in the nation, new study finds
Sales of weed in Illinois are concentrated among a few retailers, according to a Headset study. And the state tacks on taxes.
By Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
slack_imgs.jpg
Crime
Mother killed, 3 others wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
A 2-year-old boy, his parents and another man were shot on the street Wednesday by multiple assailants. The mother died at a hospital. Police recovered a vehicle used by the shooters and say the attack was targeted.
By Mohammad Samra
 
1558861794.jpg
Cubs
New Cubs right-hander José Cuas brings unique arm slot, story to bullpen
The Cubs acquired Cuas from the Royals before the trade deadline.
By Maddie Lee
 
JOHNSON_080323_17.JPG
Sports
Slow down, Chicago Bears? Johnson says he won’t be rushed into deal to keep team in the city: ‘We’ll get there’
Mayor Johnson has not yet offered an alternative stadium site to the Bears if the team is determined to leave Soldier Field. He says he’s using this time for relationship building.
By Fran Spielman
 