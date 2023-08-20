Horoscope for Sunday, August 20, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to schmooze and to kick back and relax. Enjoy social outings, sports events and fun activities with kids. Because the moon is opposite your sign, you will have to go more than half way when dealing with others. In other words, be cooperative and accommodating.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Whatever you do, you will easily do so with the support of others. This might apply to your job or to efforts to improve your health. You might also want to get better organized. Or you might be more involved with a pet today? Whatever the case, others will help you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Accept invitations to socialize and party because this is a fun-loving day! In general, you will be attracted to social outings like the theater, the entertainment world, sports events and fun activities with kids. In particular, you want the freedom to do exactly what you want to do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you will be happy to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. Conversations with family members and relatives will be pleasant. Although you might choose privacy; this is also an excellent day to entertain at home. It’s your call.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your people skills are top-notch. You will have a winning style and be diplomatic and charming with everyone you meet. Nevertheless, you want to have a real conversation with someone. You don’t want superficial chitchat. You want to get down to the nitty-gritty truth of things.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a pleasant day and a wonderful day to socialize. However, you will also be happy if you have time to take care of your possessions. You might want to polish, repair or clean them? Perhaps you want to color code your closet? You feel invested in your stuff today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day to invite people to your home or to an entertaining diversion. You will make them feel good and they will appreciate it. Enjoy yummy food and drink today because you feel a bit self-indulgent — and why not? “Will someone peel me another grape?”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you’re happy to keep a low profile and watch the world from the sidelines because a little solace and privacy appeals to you. You feel friendly and sociable, but you are also just as pleased with your own company. You want some peace and quiet.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you feel warm and friendly and eager to talk to others, this is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends. You will also enjoy interacting with clubs, groups and organizations. Although the atmosphere will be relaxing, you might want to discuss your future goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. Quite likely, they will view you as charming, friendly and sociable with everyone. This is because the moon is at the top of your chart dancing nicely with Venus. Not too shabby.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Travel for pleasure will delight you today. If you cannot travel then be a tourist in your own town. The main thing is you want to feel stimulated and interested in new things and perhaps meeting new people. Break up your routine! Go someplace you’ve never been before.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a sociable day for you, mainly because you will attract someone to you who wants to engage. They want to talk and share their experiences with you, and hopefully, you will be interested. (You probably will be.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Demi Lovato (1992) shares your birthday. You are complex and sometimes mysterious. You have an intelligent humor and a genuine concern for others. This is a fortunate year for you because you will receive recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos — something. Seize opportunities and act on them.

