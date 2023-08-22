The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Stay on alert to beat the heat

With Chicago-area temperatures expected to skyrocket later this week, we must take the necessary precautions and ensure that others are also able to stay cool.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
People jump into Lake Michigan off the Lakefront Trail near North Avenue Beach as a heatwave hits the Chicago area, Friday, July 28, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

People jump into Lake Michigan off the Lakefront Trail near North Avenue Beach as a heatwave hits the Chicago area, Friday, July 28, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicagoans are well aware that scorching hot weather here is a serious matter that can’t simply be waved off with the flicker of a hand fan.

In just a three-day period, 739 people — mostly senior citizens and the poor — died in 1995’s infamous heatwave, prompting city officials to develop thorough heat emergency preparedness and response plans.

And it was only last year that three elderly women died in a senior apartment building in Rogers Park, leading the City Council to implement cooling requirements on residential high-rises and senior citizen buildings. 

To avoid these tragedies, vigilance is key. With temperatures expected to skyrocket later this week, everyone must take the necessary precautions and ensure that others are also able to stay cool. 

The National Weather Service is forecasting the heat index will hover around 110 to 115 degrees between Tuesday and Thursday. The actual expected temperatures don’t sound much more comfortable. Tuesday’s high at O’Hare Airport is forecast at 89. Then it could jump up to a sweltering 98 degrees on Wednesday and 99 degrees on Thursday.

An open window or even a ceiling fan won’t cut it. Crank up the air conditioner, drink plenty of water, wear loose, light-colored clothing and avoid being outdoors when you can.

It is also important to check up on your loved ones and neighbors, especially children, the elderly, those who live alone and those who have special needs. Open your door, if you can, to those who don’t have the means to seek relief from the oppressive heat. Or drive them to a nearby cooling center, mall, movie theater or library.

Our furry friends should be hydrated too and kept in the shade. And pets, like kids, also should never be left in a hot car.

None of this advice is new to many Chicago-area residents, but it bears repeating, especially since the frequency and forcefulness of heatwaves will only increase due to climate change, according to the World Health Organization.

Blistering heat causes the most weather-related deaths in the country — more than hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. In addition to the negative impact it can have on those with certain physical ailments, studies have shown that it can also impact mental health.

Remember: Intense heat may just be a nuisance to many people, but it can also quickly turn deadly.

