The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Century-old St. Adalbert Church in Pilsen under contract with Miami-based buyer

The buyer hopes to turn the building — empty for years as former parishioners and the Archdiocese of Chicago fought over its fate — into an events space.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Century-old St. Adalbert Church in Pilsen under contract with Miami-based buyer
Scaffolding hangs around the closed St. Adalbert Catholic Church located at 1650 W. 17th St. in the Pilsen neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Scaffolding surrounds St. Adalbert Catholic Church at 1650 W. 17th St. in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

After years of sitting empty, St. Adalbert Church — the century-old neighborhood icon that dominates the skyline of Pilsen and has lately been battled over — might finally get resurrected by a Miami-based company as an events space.

“We believe it’ll bring great value, great opportunities and a great public space to the neighborhood,” said Felix Gonzalez, a lawyer representing the out-of-state company. “This is going to be a way to preserve a very beautiful building.”

Gonzalez confirmed Monday that Anew Holding LLC had the building under contract and planned to turn it into a “venue for weddings, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, corporate events” in the style of Temple House, a converted synagogue in Miami.

That venue has since served as the location for music videos for artists One Direction, Lil Wayne and Drake and for religious events exploring Jewish Kabbalah, according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

An exterior of Temple House, a converted synagogue in Miami that now functions as an events space.

An exterior of Temple House, a converted synagogue in Miami that now functions as an events space.

From Temple House website

The purchase could provide a solution for what’s been a nagging question for the Pilsen neighborhood since the Archdiocese of Chicago announced in 2016 the church would close due to its dwindling congregation and high cost of upkeep.

The church, at 1650 W. 17th St., was built in the early 20th century by Polish immigrants and modeled after St. Paul’s Basilica in Rome. It was completed in 1914 and closed in 2019, when the archdiocese merged the parish with St. Paul’s, another Catholic church about a mile away in Pilsen.

Related

St. Adalbert was closed because of the vast sums needed to repair it, said Raul Serrato, a former St. Adalbert parishioner and current member of St. Paul’s financial board.

Repairing the church’s 185-foot towers — the aspect of the building most in need of repairs — would cost about $4 million, Serrato said. After that, upkeep would cost around $20,000 a month.

Since it closed, the neighborhood has tussled over its fate. Last year, the archdiocese and St. Paul’s parish transferred a statue — an exact marble replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta — from it to St. Paul’s after months of protest that culminated in four people being detained for trying to block its removal. 

Related

In August, former parishioners and preservationists again were moved to protest after the archdiocese and the parish began removing stained glass from the building. That prompted the city to give it a landmark recommendation, an early step in the process which gives it the same protections as a formal landmark and would prevent the removal of more stained glass.

The archdiocese and parish have opposed the landmarking recommendation because “it complicates the sale of the property,” Serrato told the Sun-Times.

Details of the stained glass window above the altar at St. Adalbert Church taken in 2023 by researchers from Poland studying the cultural patrimony of Polish immigrants in the Midwest.

Details of the stained-glass window above the altar at St. Adalbert Church taken this year.

From Polish Heritage 3D, a project to digitize Polish cultural artifacts in the U.S.

Gonzalez said a “few hurdles” remained before the sale could be finalized, including opposition to the sale by groups that would prefer the building remain a religious site, although the archdiocese deconsecrated it after the final Mass in 2019. 

The archdiocese did not respond to repeated requests for comment. 

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In News
Cómo prepararse para el ‘opresivo’ calor que se espera en Chicago esta semana
Extreme heat moves CPS recess, activities indoors; sports games postponed
Biden taps Rahm’s former City Hall corporation counsel to be top White House lawyer
CPS niega que algunos niños migrantes fueron rechazados de inscribirse a la escuela
Chicago in the top 20 for costliest commutes for drivers nationwide
Unlike hell, you can return from Phoenix
The Latest
Opponents of Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline, which would go from Midwestern plants to North Dakota, affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck on Aug. 15.
Other Views
How carbon capture and storage would boost the Illinois economy
If we hesitate to capitalize on this opportunity, other states won’t, putting at risk the jobs that could have been anchored right here in Illinois.
By Sean M. O’BrienJames T. Callahan, and 2 more
 
La gente disfruta del paseo frente al lago cerca de North Avenue Beach en julio mientras una ola de calor azotaba la región. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cómo prepararse para el ‘opresivo’ calor que se espera en Chicago esta semana
Ante el fuerte calor que se espera a partir del martes, los centros de enfriamiento de la Municipalidad estarán abiertos, y se recomienda a los residentes que permanezcan en casa y se mantengan hidratados.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Mary Norkol
 
High School students exit Roosevelt High School in Albany Park, after their first day of the 2023-2024 school year, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Chicago
Extreme heat moves CPS recess, activities indoors; sports games postponed
Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s with dangerous heat indexes soaring up to 115 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
By Nader Issa
 
Ed Siskel is shown during a news conference at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in August 2017. At the time, he was corporation counsel for the city of Chicago, under then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Washington
Biden taps Rahm’s former City Hall corporation counsel to be top White House lawyer
Ed Siskel — nephew of the late Chicago film critic Gene Siskel — is familiar with high-stakes congressional investigations and other politicized probes.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Eliannys Piña y su hijo, Elías, sentados frente a la estación de policía del distrito de Grand Crossing.
La Voz Chicago
CPS niega que algunos niños migrantes fueron rechazados de inscribirse a la escuela
Alrededor de 10 niños habían caminado a una escuela de Woodlawn sólo para ser rechazados por los administradores, dijo un voluntario. Pero CPS disputa las alegaciones, diciendo que una de las familias tenía un formulario vencido que retrasó el proceso.
By Michael Loria
 