Go & Show: Celebrating Illinois Nature Preserves’ 60th & a Wisconsin waterfowl show

A weekend celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Illinois Nature Preserves system leads this Go & Show, plus the Waterfowl Hunters Expo is in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Aug. 26.



On Saturday, there are hikes and tours scheduled across Illinois in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Illinois Nature Preserves system. The Friends of the Illinois Nature Preserves has this map to fnd a site to tour on Saturday. I am scheduled for the Cranberry Slough tour.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, Friends of Illinois Nature Preseres is “having an artist talk and gallery showing of painter Philip Juras’ oil paintings of 23 different Nature Preserves on display at the Illinois State Museum in Lockport.” The gallery opens at 2 p.m., there is a gallery walk with Juras at 3 p.m..

On Monday, Aug. 28, there’s a special public meeting of the Illinois Nature Preserve Commission at Illinois Beach Resort in Zion at 2 p.m. with special speakers, then from 3:30 to 6 p.m. there’s a signing ceremny, remarks, hors d’oeuvres, cake, and a cocktail reception.

Click here for overall information on the weekend.

