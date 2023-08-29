Horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today until 10 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you, or say or do something that catches you off guard. Beware knee-jerk reactions. Don’t lose your cool. You might also meet someone new who is unusual and intriguing?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be prepared for something unexpected. Very likely, a parent, boss or a person in authority will do or say something that catches you off guard. They might criticize you. They will surprise you. Knowing this ahead of time, step gingerly. Give no one an excuse for anything.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans will surprise you. They might be canceled or rescheduled, or in turn, you might suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. You might also be surprised by something in the media? Someone from another culture might catch you off guard. “Step away from the car.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check banking details and anything to do with shared property as well as shared responsibilities for someone or something, because this is where you might be thrown for a loop. Something unexpected will occur, which means you have to stay on top of things to be in the know.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A close friend, spouse or partner might throw you a curveball. They might say or do something unnerving. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!” Or you might have difficulty with a friend or partner or even a breakup? Tread carefully.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Lost or misplaced items, computer glitches and financial delays continue; however, today something unexpected could affect your work, your job and possibly your health or even your pet. (Pet owners should be extra vigilant.) Don’t do anything you will later regret.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Libran parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Therefore, be vigilant. Meanwhile, social occasions might be suddenly changed or canceled. Romance might suffer from surprises or delays. Guard against breakage in the entertainment world and the hospitality industry.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Something unexpected will interrupt your home routine. Small appliances might break down. A family argument might erupt. Relations with female relatives are stressed. Go slowly and do not overreact. This is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something will change your daily routine today. It might be surprising news, an unexpected face, a minor accident or you might encounter someone or something you least expected to meet. Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with whatever happens.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions today to avoid regrets because loss, theft and damage are possible. Admittedly, you might receive a boon! Gifts from others might surprise you. Stay positive and hope for the best. Do not act rashly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid jumping to hasty conclusions today, which is likely because you feel independent and rebellious. You don’t want to be held back. You’re impatient with duties and obligations. That’s because you crave excitement! You have a great need to be free and do something very different — even a bit wild.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Quite likely, you feel restless today. You’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Be careful that your restless feeling doesn’t tempt you to stir the pot with others and say or do something to see the sparks fly. Be gentle and considerate. Do not trifle in the affairs of dragons, for you are crunchy and taste good with ketchup.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV Host, comedian Nicole Byer (1986) shares your birthday. You are imaginative, analytical and resourceful. You can put a new spin on things to make the best of what you have. This is a marvelous year when you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. You may attain power and leadership. Expect a promotion, an award and acknowledgement!

